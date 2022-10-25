Skip to main content

Steve Nash Defends Ben Simmons After Struggling In The First 3 Games Of The Season

Ben Simmons made his much-anticipated debut for the Brooklyn Nets a few days ago. Although he was traded to the team last season, the fans had to wait for several months to actually see him wear the Nets jersey.

Simmons' addition to the team was expected to make the Nets an unstoppable force in the Eastern Conference, but so far, we're yet to see that dominance from Simmons. In fact, the 26-year-old has played three games this season and has somehow managed to foul out in two of those games.

As a result, Simmons has a clear target on his back, and fans haven't been very kind towards him. They believe that the Nets have made a huge mistake by trading for Simmons in exchange for James Harden, who is having a great season so far.

Brooklyn Nets Head Coach Steve Nash Comes In Defense Of Ben Simmons

If the Nets do not have a great playoff run this season, it could mean the team entering an instant rebuilding mood because Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving may decide to leave the franchise.

So the stakes are as high as they can get for the franchise. And in order to achieve their goals, they need high-level performances from Ben Simmons as well. Following his first three games this season, head coach Steve Nash believes the 26-year-old is just rusty.

Via ESPN:

"I think rust. I just don't think he's played a lot of basketball. So he's just trying to get his game back, his confidence and the familiarity. It's been 18 months, basically, so that's a long period of inactivity. For anyone that's played the game, you know that's very difficult."

It appears that Nash has full confidence in the former NBA Rookie of the Year. Nash is certain that Simmons' struggles are only due to his inactivity over the last 18 months or so.

Well, the Nets fans will hope that's the case, and Simmons can get back to playing elite level of basketball in the coming weeks. As of now, the Nets are 1-2, and they face the Milwaukee Bucks next. They need to be in top form since the Bucks are a tough opponent.

