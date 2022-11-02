Skip to main content

ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash

ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash

The Brooklyn Nets were extremely patient with head coach Steve Nash over the last two seasons. They allowed Nash to take his time with the team and hopefully lead them to an NBA Championship. But it was becoming clear with each passing day that Nash had no control over the team.

The superstars of the team, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, certainly didn't trust him enough, and it showed in their lackluster performances. Now eight games into the season, the organization has decided to sack Nash and begin their quest for a new head coach. The decision has been taken in hopes of still saving the 2022-23 NBA season.

But is Nash's firing enough for the team to make a comeback this season? Well, it should. Otherwise, the Nets may have to trade KD and Kai as well.

Bobby Marks Thinks The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

While most are talking about why Nash failed with the Nets, ESPN insider Bobby Marks focused on the next step for the organization.

He believes the Nets shouldn't stop after firing Steve Nash. They should simply blow up the current team and start that by trading KD and Kyrie. This will allow the Nets to start fresh from scratch.

"How many more chances is this organization going to give Kyrie Irving? That's my big question here Enough is enough. I'm not talking from a trade standpoint. I understand that Ime Udoka is the last person that could maybe reign this group in but if you're the Brooklyn front office. Send him home. You do not need Kyrie Irving. And I think when you go from Kyrie, I think you are going Armageddon and I think it starts with Kevin Durant here. ... Wipe the slate clean. Start from scratch."

The Nets would certainly keep wiping the slate clean as the final option. They will most likely wait for this season to be finished with the new head coach. Currently, the rumor mill suggests Ime Udoka is the frontrunner to land the job. But can he really make a difference for the Nets? Or is it already too late?

YOU MAY LIKE

ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash
NBA Media

ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets' Cam Thomas Posts A Clear Message That He Wants To Leave The Team

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling
NBA Media

Reggie Miller Calls Out Hypocrisy Of NBA Players For Not Treating Kyrie Irving The Same As NBA Owners Robert Sarver And Donald Sterling

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hilariously Forced Serge Ibaka To Wear His Nike Freak 4 Shoes

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Responds To Klay Thompson Being Upset Over His Comments

By Gautam Varier
Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons
NBA Media

Zach Lowe Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Winning Just One Playoff Series In The Last Three Seasons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Calls Out The Brooklyn Nets For Wanting To Hire Ime Udoka: "None Of That Was A Red Flag For The Nets."

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Praises Russell Westbrook After He Accepted Lakers' Bench Role: "It's Not About Who Starts The Game, It's About Who Finishes."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Blasted The Referees After Jimmy Butler's Foul On Him Was Overturned

By Gautam Varier
Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?
NBA

Michael Jordan vs. Shaquille O'Neal: Who Earned More Money In Their NBA Career?

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: 3 Surprising Trades That Could Happen Soon

By Eddie Bitar
The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series
NBA

The Superteam That Would Beat Isiah Thomas' All-Time Team In A 7-Game Series

By Nick Mac
Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets
NBA Media

Shawn Marion Gives Honest Advice To Steve Nash After Being Fired By The Nets

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Kevin Durant For Saying He Enjoyed Working With Steve Nash: "The Funniest Liar In The NBA"

By Gautam Varier
Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout
NBA Media

Chris Bosh Got 120 Monthly Payments Of $868,786 After He Reached An Agreement With The Miami Heat About His $52.1 Million Payout

By Divij Kulkarni