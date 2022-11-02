ESPN Insider Urges The Brooklyn Nets To Trade Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving After Firing Steve Nash

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Brooklyn Nets were extremely patient with head coach Steve Nash over the last two seasons. They allowed Nash to take his time with the team and hopefully lead them to an NBA Championship. But it was becoming clear with each passing day that Nash had no control over the team.

The superstars of the team, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, certainly didn't trust him enough, and it showed in their lackluster performances. Now eight games into the season, the organization has decided to sack Nash and begin their quest for a new head coach. The decision has been taken in hopes of still saving the 2022-23 NBA season.

But is Nash's firing enough for the team to make a comeback this season? Well, it should. Otherwise, the Nets may have to trade KD and Kai as well.

Bobby Marks Thinks The Nets Should Trade Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant

While most are talking about why Nash failed with the Nets, ESPN insider Bobby Marks focused on the next step for the organization.

He believes the Nets shouldn't stop after firing Steve Nash. They should simply blow up the current team and start that by trading KD and Kyrie. This will allow the Nets to start fresh from scratch.

"How many more chances is this organization going to give Kyrie Irving? That's my big question here Enough is enough. I'm not talking from a trade standpoint. I understand that Ime Udoka is the last person that could maybe reign this group in but if you're the Brooklyn front office. Send him home. You do not need Kyrie Irving. And I think when you go from Kyrie, I think you are going Armageddon and I think it starts with Kevin Durant here. ... Wipe the slate clean. Start from scratch."

The Nets would certainly keep wiping the slate clean as the final option. They will most likely wait for this season to be finished with the new head coach. Currently, the rumor mill suggests Ime Udoka is the frontrunner to land the job. But can he really make a difference for the Nets? Or is it already too late?