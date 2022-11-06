The Brooklyn Nets Reveal Their Six Conditions For Kyrie Irving's Return To The Basketball Court

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Another season, another set of controversies for Kyrie Irving. This time, not even a month into the season, Uncle Drew finds himself in trouble for posting anti-semitic material on his Twitter.

Instead of separating himself from the film immediately, Irving spent days dancing around the subject and avoiding making a formal apology until his back was against the wall.

Now, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Nets have issued a set of conditions for Irving, who is set to miss the next four games (minimum) after being suspended by the team.

In an article on Saturday night, Shams dropped the latest out of Brooklyn:

The Brooklyn Nets have informed suspended star Kyrie Irving of the six action items he must complete in order to return to the franchise in the wake of controversy from him posting a movie link with antisemitic material, multiple league sources told The Athletic.



Those steps are as followed, according to sources with direct knowledge:



1. Issue an apology for posting a link to the movie on Oct. 27, condemn the harmful and false content and make clear that he does not have anti-Jewish beliefs.



2. Complete the anti-hate causes that Irving, the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League agreed upon in their joint release on Nov. 2 — including a $500,000 donation toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in communities.



3. Complete sensitivity training created by the Nets.



4. Complete antisemitic/anti-hate training designed by the Nets



5. Meet with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, as well as Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn



6. After completing 1 to 5, meet with owner Joe Tsai and lead franchise officials and demonstrate the lessons learned and that the gravity of the harm caused in the situation is understood, and provide assurances that this type of behavior will not be repeated.

This is likely the final move for Brooklyn on this matter, but no word yet has come down on when (or if) Kyrie plans to meet the conditions of his return. After so much turmoil and chaos over the past two years, one has to wonder if he even wants to return, or if the Nets are better off sending him home for good.

Kyrie Irving's Future Is In Doubt After Blowback From Latest Controversy Heats Up

This isn't the first time Irving has gotten in trouble, but this is definitely the most he has ever had to do in order just to play basketball. But after showing so much immaturity and poor judgment in regard to this whole ordeal, you really can't blame the Nets for taking these measures.

Now, the ball is in Kyrie's court, and we don't have to tell you that whatever he does next will have some major implications on his future with the Nets and his future in the NBA.

