Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

Credit: Wendell Cruz/USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving has finally done the one thing he didn't want to do, but the one thing most people were counting on him to do, which is apologizing. Adam Silver released a full statement about how disappointed he was with Kyrie that he didn't offer a true apology after being called out for anti-Semitic remarks by various voices around the league, including Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley.

While Kyrie had the unequivocal support of a known anti-Semiite, Kanye West, the Brooklyn Nets guard ended up clearly apologizing to the Jewish community for causing them pain and strife.

While an apology is easier written than acted upon, Irving is in a precarious position. He is still an electrifying guard on the court, but most teams in the NBA find acquiring Irving on the team as too much of a hassle. With his Brooklyn Nets' contract expiring this season, Irving needs to ensure he still has a future in the NBA.

What Does Irving Do Next?

It'd be easy to say that Irving should just apologize and focus on playing basketball. Everyone thought that is what would happen this season after Irving's COVID holdout last season. New issues keep arising with Kyrie and it has been a pattern in his career since he left the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bill Simmons reported that the Nets have tried trading Irving away but haven't received a strong response from other teams about their interest in the star. Even the Lakers seem to be having a resurgence with Russell Westbrook on the bench, delaying the need for them to instantly make a big move to acquire someone like Kai.

Despite everything that went down, Kyrie will have options next summer. They might not offer the money or a big contract length like he was expecting but he's just too good on the court for teams to let him rot in free agency. This apology will make acquiring Kyrie a stomachable idea for these teams, but we hope Irving is sincere in his apology, given how people have been hurt by this situation.