NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"

Kyrie Irving has become one of the most recurrent topics in the NBA and we're not even a month into the 2022-23 season. After sharing a link to a movie full of antisemitism, the Brooklyn Nets guard was met with a lot of criticism, with many people calling him out for spreading hate around the league.

Even the Brooklyn Nets owner condemned Kyrie's remarks, and the player even starred in a back-and-forth with a reporter who kept telling him he promoted this movie. Things haven't gotten any better for Irving, not even after he pledged to donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations.

Many people waited for an official statement from the league regarding this issue. It seemed like after Kyrie and the Nets' promise, this would be buried, but that's very different from reality.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver finally broke the silence on this situation, issuing a statement talking about Kyrie's social media activity and the fact that he shared this movie and after being criticized for it, he never issued an apology to Jewish people.

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

The Brooklyn Nets are having a terrible 2022-23 NBA season, being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference after a 2-6 start. They parted ways with Steve Nash earlier this week and could sign another controversial figure in Ime Udoka. It seems like they have the recipe for disaster and are using every ingredient in it. The Nets have been urged to trade Kyrie amid this new controversy, but the team is apparently keeping the point guard.