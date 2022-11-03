Skip to main content

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"

Kyrie Irving has become one of the most recurrent topics in the NBA and we're not even a month into the 2022-23 season. After sharing a link to a movie full of antisemitism, the Brooklyn Nets guard was met with a lot of criticism, with many people calling him out for spreading hate around the league. 

Even the Brooklyn Nets owner condemned Kyrie's remarks, and the player even starred in a back-and-forth with a reporter who kept telling him he promoted this movie. Things haven't gotten any better for Irving, not even after he pledged to donate $500,000 to anti-hate organizations. 

Many people waited for an official statement from the league regarding this issue. It seemed like after Kyrie and the Nets' promise, this would be buried, but that's very different from reality. 

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver finally broke the silence on this situation, issuing a statement talking about Kyrie's social media activity and the fact that he shared this movie and after being criticized for it, he never issued an apology to Jewish people. 

“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material. While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

The Brooklyn Nets are having a terrible 2022-23 NBA season, being one of the worst teams in the Eastern Conference after a 2-6 start. They parted ways with Steve Nash earlier this week and could sign another controversial figure in Ime Udoka. It seems like they have the recipe for disaster and are using every ingredient in it. The Nets have been urged to trade Kyrie amid this new controversy, but the team is apparently keeping the point guard. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"
NBA Media

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Issues Strong Statement On Kyrie Irving: "I Am Disappointed That He Has Not Offered An Unqualified Apology"

By Orlando Silva
The Heaviest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season
NBA

The Heaviest NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season

By Nick Mac
18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant’s Fearless Response To Prime Shaquille O'Neal When He Asked For The Ball: "Get It Off The Rebound If I Miss Bro"
NBA Media

18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant’s Fearless Response To Prime Shaquille O'Neal When He Asked For The Ball: "Get It Off The Rebound If I Miss Bro"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."
NBA

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Says Allen Iverson Is Responsible For Referees Not Calling Carry Violations Anymore
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Allen Iverson Is Responsible For Referees Not Calling Carry Violations Anymore

By Orlando Silva
Skip Bayless Continues To Blast LeBron James, Even Though King James Didn't Deserve Any Critics Because Of The Virus
NBA Media

Skip Bayless Continues To Blast LeBron James, Even Though King James Didn't Deserve Any Critics Because Of The Virus

By Aaron Abhishek
Ray Allen Shares The Emotional Story Of Why He Visited Auschwitz: "The Air Around Me Felt Heavy."
NBA Media

Ray Allen Shares The Emotional Story Of Why He Visited Auschwitz: "The Air Around Me Felt Heavy."

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Trade Rumors: 10 Players That Could Be Traded In November
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Trade Rumors: 10 Players That Could Be Traded In November

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans Praise James Harden For Foreseeing The Drama Of The Brooklyn Nets: "Harden Looks Like A Genius Now, He Saw It Coming And Left Just In Time."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Praise James Harden For Foreseeing The Drama Of The Brooklyn Nets: "Harden Looks Like A Genius Now, He Saw It Coming And Left Just In Time."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Predict The Lakers' Record In The Next 6 Games: "5-1 Is Very Realistic"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Predict The Lakers' Record In The Next 6 Games: "5-1 Is Very Realistic"

By Aaron Abhishek
Gabrielle Union Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With Epic Party In Zanzibar, Tanzania
Entertainment

Gabrielle Union Celebrated Her 50th Birthday With Epic Party In Zanzibar, Tanzania

By Orlando Silva
The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Consecutive Starts In NBA History (Regular Season And Playoffs Combined)

By Nick Mac
Charles Barkley's Epic Response To Getting Criticized For Changing His Jersey Number In Honor Of Magic Johnson: "I Don't Really Give A Flying F**k About What They Think."
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's Epic Response To Getting Criticized For Changing His Jersey Number In Honor Of Magic Johnson: "I Don't Really Give A Flying F**k About What They Think."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kanye West Shows Full Support Towards Kyrie Irving After Latest Controversies
NBA Media

Kanye West Shows Full Support Towards Kyrie Irving After Latest Controversies

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Charles Barkley Mocks The Timberwolves And The Celtics Center Big Men Duos Comparing To All-Time NBA Duos: “Two Tall Black Dudes"
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Mocks The Timberwolves And The Celtics Center Big Men Duos Comparing To All-Time NBA Duos: “Two Tall Black Dudes"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya