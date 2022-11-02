Skip to main content

Bill Simmons Reveals The Brooklyn Nets Want To Trade Kyrie Irving: "He Probably Knows"

Thinking back to the preseason, the Brooklyn Nets seemed to be thrilled with the way that Kyrie Irving was conducting himself. Kevin Durant and Steve Nash were singing his praises for his leadership, but the good times don't tend to last for too long when it comes to Irving.

He has found himself in trouble for putting out a link to a controversial film that has been accused of promoting antisemitism but Irving has stubbornly refused to back down from it. He got into a heated exchange with a reporter who called him out for promoting the film, as Irving claimed he was doing no such thing, even though putting it out on his Twitter account basically ends up being just that. 

Nets owner Joe Tsai had also expressed his disappointment with Kyrie and said he wants to sit down with him to make him understand that what he did was hurtful for many. Kyrie, however, doesn't seem the type who's really going to change his opinions and it seems like the Nets have just grown tired of him at this point. On his podcast, Bill Simmons revealed that they have been trying to trade the star guard.

via The Ringer (starts at 29:49 mark):

"I do know that the Nets have tried to trade him for the last few weeks and I think he probably knows. I don't think I'm reporting that, I think it's pretty well-known around the league (that) there's no takers."

Simmons says it is well-known that they're trying to trade him, but there wasn't really anything reported regarding that. It also says a lot when he added that they've been trying for weeks, which meant it was even before this whole new controversy.

It should surprise no one though that there are no takers for Irving. There was no market for him in the offseason when they tried to trade him, as even the Lakers eventually seemed to not want him. Maybe if LA isn't able to turn things around after this poor start, they might consider getting Kyrie, in the belief that LeBron would be able to handle him. The Heat might also potentially be tempted in making a move after their sub-par start, as they do need some firepower on offense. Both franchises would, however, be more than aware that they are taking a big risk bringing him in as it would be a proper boom or bust move.

