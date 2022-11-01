5 Trades That Could Reshape The Brooklyn Nets And Create A Championship Squad

Credit: Fadeaway World

Other than the Los Angeles Lakers, the team that is under constant criticism from fans and media is the Brooklyn Nets. The squad has been under scrutiny since Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joined forces because they have not come close to winning an NBA championship until now. In many ways, this is an absolute utter failure considering how many seasons have gone to waste.

The first year following the Durant and Irving acquisitions was negligible because both stars combined for 20 games played. In 2021, Durant only played 35 games and Irving only played 54 games. Of course, the team also traded for James Harden who had his own injuries in the postseason. Last year, the Nets were forced to wait for the New York mayor to change vaccination rules which is simply not acceptable for a contending team. Durant played under 58 games yet again, and Irving played under 30 games as well. Adding to the fact that James Harden destroyed team chemistry, Brooklyn was lucky to be in a play-in position.

After finally getting rid of Harden and acquiring 3-time All-Defensive star Ben Simmons, the Australian has not done well enough another season later. Simmons is only averaging 6.2 PPG, 6.5 RPG, and 7.3 APG while shooting 44.1% from the field, 0.0% from three, and 46.7% from the free-throw line. As poor as Simmons has been, he is not even the biggest issue in Brooklyn. That issue is actually Kyrie Irving, one of the most talented and unfocused stars in NBA history.

Irving has drawn criticism from the media and even his own boss, Joe Tsai, by supporting a film that has very polarizing viewpoints. Of course, Irving always says something that rubs people the wrong way and is a walking ball of drama. The Nets need to focus on keeping a top-3 player in the game in Kevin Durant and 26-year-old Ben Simmons because they seem to be focused more on basketball regardless of their own issues. In other words, the Nets should trade Kyrie Irving and there could be five teams that would be willing to acquire the 7-time All-Star to create a blockbuster deal to shake up the league.

Brooklyn Nets Land Kyle Lowry And Max Strus

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, 2023 First-Round Pick

Miami Heat Receive: Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets Lineup: Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton

Miami Heat Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo

Miami came very close to making the NBA Finals last year, losing to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Heat is returning with the same core that made the Finals in 2020, in terms of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro leading the charge. This year, Miami has not done well enough as they only hold a 2-5 record in a loaded East and many feel that their window is closing. Should they gamble for Kyrie Irving?

Kyle Lowry was a disappointment in Miami last year and is only averaging 12.4 PPG and 5.3 APG on 34.1% shooting from three this year. Miami needs to win right now, and they will need a third star to pair with Butler and Bam in the lineup as Herro comes off the bench. To do so, they need to lose Lowry, Max Strus, and a first-round pick. That is a lot to give up for a player in Irving who does not seem focused on basketball, but they must take the risk.

The Nets finally get a pick, a 26-year-old sharpshooter to surround Durant and Simmons with and a veteran point guard who is focused on basketball. The Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Cleveland Cavaliers are all better than Brooklyn right now. To keep up with the talent, the Nets need to gamble for a veteran point guard and a shooter.

Durant, Simmons, Lowry, Strus, Curry, and Claxton seem like an excellent core on both ends of the floor and anything will happen in the playoffs with that much shooting and experience. Again, the Nets are not going anywhere with their roster currently constructed, and updating their point guard spot and adding another shooter will only do them wonders. This trade will also thrust Simmons into a role where he must play better, and he might succeed with the ball in his hands more often.

Brooklyn Nets Land Two Pacers' Stars

Credit: Fadeaway World

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: Kyrie Irving, Nicolas Claxton

Brooklyn Nets Lineup: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Buddy Hield, Kevin Durant, Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Lineup: Kyrie Irving, Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Jalen Smith, Nicolas Claxton

The Indiana Pacers will not be a very good team, but they could have a great player in Tyrese Haliburton who can score and also carry an offense with his playmaking. To continue developing Haliburton, the Pacers could add Kyrie Irving to form a dynamic offensive duo while giving the fanbase something to cheer about, if he even plays. If he doesn’t play, that might be even better.

At the same time, having a player in Myles Turner who is unwanted despite being a former leader in blocks twice is not a good look. The Pacers have been trying to move on from Turner for a long time, and the big man is only 26 years old and has plenty of value. Buddy Hield is another player in trade rumors, and the Pacers could finally cash in on him by acquiring a player in Kyrie who might consider retirement if he heads to Indiana. For the Pacers, they can start losing games to focus on Victor Wenbenyama.

For the Nets, two starters that can shoot and defend could give the team a boost next season and also the next few seasons. Remember, the Nets need to appease Durant with solid players, and Turner and Hield could easily start for the Nets alongside Durant and Simmons. In a run-and-gun style of offense, Brooklyn could have a scary-looking offense if all works out, something that is needed in the NBA.

Turner and Hield upgrade Brooklyn’s defense because the former is a better shot-blocker than Claxton and the latter can shoot as well as Kyrie when open. Durant and Simmons get two floor-spacers and defenders while focusing their efforts on leading the charge without a polarizing figure forming all the negative attention.

The Biggest Rivals Execute A Smart Trade

Credit: Fadeaway World

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Julius Randle, Evan Fournier

New York Knicks Receive: Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets Lineup: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Julius Randle, Nicolas Claxton

New York Knicks Lineup: Jalen Brunson, Kyrie Irving, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks are craving a superstar for the first time since Carmelo Anthony was taking over the scoring charts, and Julius Randle has not been the answer. Rather, Kyrie Irving would be the perfect player. The guard with the most sublime handles would shine in New York, and the fans would worship him as long as he continues his superstar level of play. Losing Julius Randle wouldn’t hurt too much, because the big man seems to have rubbed the New York faithful the wrong way.

Most importantly, the Knicks form a dynamic starting lineup around Jalen Brunson, Kyrie Irving, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, and Mitchell Robinson. Kyrie might be better off playing in New York because he won’t be able to spew whatever he wants to say as openly. The bright lights of Madison Square Garden might also help him commit to balling freely again because he has some talent around him as well.

But the Nets would absolutely do this deal if Irving is not committed to basketball because they would acquire an All-Star in Julius Randle and a shooting guard in Evan Fournier who would come off the bench or even start. Brooklyn’s roster of Simmons, Fournier, Durant, and Randle looks good, but would it be enough to come out of the East? If not as the best team, they might have a shot at making the Eastern Conference Finals.

Randle is an All-Star and has a chance to become better by playing alongside two other All-Stars. He is only 27 years old, and Fournier can still shoot the ball when he is on the receiving end of Simmons’ or Durant’s passes. The Nets would be far better off doing this deal because they get rid of Kyrie and give Durant better options for him to be happy with.

The North Is Cold, But The Nets Get Hot Shooters

Credit: Fadeaway World

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr

Toronto Raptors Receive: Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets Lineup: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons, Nicolas Claxton

Toronto Raptors Lineup: Kyrie Irving, O.G. Anunoby, Otto Porter, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam

The Toronto Raptors made the playoffs last year, but they are not a title-contending team by any means. Scottie Barnes has proven to be untouchable, but the rest of the roster could be moved for a chance to bring in Kyrie Irving. Fan-favorites Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr are solid enough to be second and third scoring options, meaning the Raptors could create an excellent starting lineup with Kyrie Irving bringing the elite offensive ability to the floor.

By keeping Barnes and Siakam, the Raptors can take a gamble as they did in 2019 when they acquired Kawhi Leonard despite knowing the player did not want to be there. Kyrie would not want to be in Toronto, but that shouldn’t take away the Raptors’ shot of wanting another ring. As currently constructed, they will not win a title and a gamble will be necessary. What do they have to lose?

The Brooklyn Nets lose their All-Star guard, but they add two solid shooters, one of them being an All-Star. Fred VanVleet is an excellent two-way guard, and he has a chance to blossom into an even better player alongside superstars. The Nets won’t receive a player who can drop 25 PPG consistently, but they add two solid starters.

Gary Trent Jr can heat up from deep, and he has been on a solid run of form since last season. The sharpshooter is averaging 19.4 PPG through 7 games this season and averaged 18.3 PPG through 70 games last year. Giving Durant and Simmons two shooters and floor-spacers who are committed to basketball would be terrifying to the rest of the league. In somewhat of a strange situation, this is a win-win deal for most accounts.

Nets And Bulls Could Make An Impactful Trade

Credit: Fadeaway World

Brooklyn Nets Receive: DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls Receive: Kyrie Irving, Nicolas Claxton

Brooklyn Nets Lineup: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, DeMar DeRozan, Kevin Durant, Nikola Vucevic

Chicago Bulls Lineup: Lonzo Ball, Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine, Patrick Williams, Nicolas Claxton

The Chicago Bulls’ season greatly depends on Zach LaVine’s All-Star talent and Lonzo Ball’s health because they have a star player in DeMar DeRozan on the roster, as a positive. But seeing how last season went, perhaps they should not run it back in a loaded Eastern Conference with some talented All-Stars who are not of superstar status. At the same time, Lonzo is just not ready to be a championship point guard.

The Bulls can make a massive roster move by completely shaking it up and focusing their rebuild on Zach LaVine, and trading two veterans. Kyrie in Chicago would be fun, but the player won’t be focused so he will be considered a negligible addition. Claxton is 23 years old and has some potential, so he could be another franchise piece going forward. The goal for Chicago? Tanking and focusing on LaVine, Ball, and whoever comes up in the draft.

For Brooklyn, this deal works out for them because they can contend for a title right now. DeRozan is an All-Star, and even if he is not a superstar, he is a darn good player as evidenced by his 2022 campaign when he posted 27.9 PPG on 50.4% shooting from the field. Simmons, Durant, and DeRozan form one of the best Big Three’s in the NBA and they will have a scoring option inside with Vucevic as well.

It is not guaranteed that the Nets would win right now, but they can run it back at least two or three more times if the 2023 season does not end in a championship. It would be very hard to stop the Nets with Durant and DeRozan scoring from the perimeter and Simmons pulling the strings. Having a go-to scorer in the post would be a first for Durant as well, and the team would be much better off competing for a title this way.

