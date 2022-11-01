Skip to main content

What Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Said When Steve Nash Was Named As Nets Head Coach

It was recently reported that the Brooklyn Nets fired coach Steve Nash, and there's no doubt that this news rocked a lot of the NBA world. It is rare to see coaches fired this early in the season, but it is clear that the Brooklyn Nets thought it'd be best for them to move on from Nash.

The teams got eliminated in the first round last season, ending the 2022 playoffs as the only team who won no playoff games. The team has also not been able to make it past the second round during Kevin Durant's time with the team. There is no question that this was disappointing for the team, as they had championship expectations over the last few seasons.

Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Had Some Interesting Comments About Steve Nash In 2020

There have been a lot of criticisms about Steve Nash's coaching during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, and there were even reports that suggested Kyrie Irving hated Nash. Perhaps moving on was the right move for the Brooklyn Nets.

A recent set of relevant comments made by Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in 2020 about Steve Nash after he was named head coach showed that the two stars may not have been all-in on him. Kyrie Irving infamously stated that he doesn't see the team "having a head coach," while Kevin Durant stated that assistant Jacque Vaughn could end up being the head coach one day.

Fun fact — This is what Kyrie and KD said in 2020 after Steve Nash was named head coach.

Kyrie: "I don’t really see us having a head coach… KD could be a head coach. I could be a head coach."

KD: "Jacque Vaughn could do it one day."

There were previous reports that suggested Kevin Durant never actually wanted Steve Nash as a head coach, preferring current Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue. Though the Nets likely won't be hiring Tyronn Lue, they will potentially still be able to get another good head coach, such as Quin Snyder or Ime Udoka, both of whom are names that have been mentioned in connection to the team.

Hopefully, we see the Brooklyn Nets are able to rally after Steve Nash's firing. There is definitely going to be an adjustment period as the team hires a new head coach and implements his philosophy and schemes. The team definitely has the talent to get far, though, and we'll see what happens in the future.

