Skip to main content

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."

As we head into another season of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era in Brooklyn, things have calmed down just a little bit. It was an offseason full of turmoil and drama but with the action finally set to start, everyone seems focused on just playing basketball.

The Nets organization would hope this lasts forever, as they are desperate for the team to not make the headlines for all the wrong reasons once again. We doubt the drama would just disappear all of a sudden and when you have Kyrie on your team, it is never too far away. It does, however, seem like Kyrie is a bit of a changed man behind the scenes.

Kevin Durant and Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving

He recently admitted he had some regrets about how the last year went down, as he should have because he was the one responsible for most of the issues surrounding the team. He was a proper headache for the front office and the coaching staff to deal with but Kyrie has been a different person in the lead-up to this season. Head coach Steve Nash and Durant were full of praise for the way Kyrie has carried himself as they praised his leadership in particular.

via New York Daily News:

“Kyrie’s been unbelievable,” head coach Steve Nash said after practice at the HSS Training Facility in Industry City on Monday. “His performances on both ends of the floor have been exceptional. Not just in games, but in practices. I think his leadership and mentorship to the young guys has been great. He’s just been outstanding top to bottom this whole preseason.”

“Kai is amazing, talking to everybody, communicating, being one of the heads of the snake on both ends of the floor for us,” Durant said after Monday’s practice. “And we need that talk from everybody, the veteran guys, we need to continue to be in constant communication so we can figure things out on the court. Having a guy like Kai - who’s won a championship, who’s been in those locker rooms and those series - is only going to help us moving forward.”

It does seem like he has been a very positive influence, which is good to see after everything that had happened in the past. If he manages to stay this way for the whole season, then perhaps the Nets will finally live up to expectations.

Teammate Patty Mills had also stated previously that their culture had changed from last season, so they're saying all the right things at this point. We'll find out soon enough though, just how much things have actually changed in Brooklyn.

YOU MAY LIKE

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant And Steve Nash Praise Kyrie Irving: “Kai Is Amazing, Talking To Everybody, Communicating, Being One Of The Heads Of The Snake On Both Ends Of The Floor For Us."

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Reveals His Thoughts On Getting Another Big Contract From The Golden State Warriors

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Golden State Warriors: Three Players Out For The Game, Anthony Davis, LeBron James, And Russell Westbrook Are Probable

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole Says He Is Locked In After Signing His $140 Million Contract Extension: “There’s Another Level You Can Take It To, Knowing That Your Family Is Taken Care Of, Friends Are Taken Care Of..."
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Says He Is Locked In After Signing His $140 Million Contract Extension: “There’s Another Level You Can Take It To, Knowing That Your Family Is Taken Care Of, Friends Are Taken Care Of..."

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Predict What The Lakers Record Would Be After An Insanely Difficult Opening Schedule: "0-7 Is Very Realistic"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Predict What The Lakers Record Would Be After An Insanely Difficult Opening Schedule: "0-7 Is Very Realistic"

By Gautam Varier
Brittney Griner
NBA Media

Vladimir Putin Says Release Of Brittney Griner Is Not On The Top Of His List Amid Ukraine-Russia War

By Nico Martinez
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
NBA Media

Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Fires Back After Ronnie 2K Takes Over ESPN: "Y'all Really Interviewed This Clown?"

By Nico Martinez
Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Sets The Record Straight On What Really Went Down With The Russell Westbrook Huddle Scandal: "We Told Russ On The Plane, Anything You Do, Bro, They Gonna Attack You."

By Nico Martinez
Anthony Davis
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Breaks His Silence On Season Opener Against The Warriors: "It’s Always Good To Spoil A Ring Night."

By Nico Martinez
Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Vows To Play All 82 Games This Season: "I'm 19... If It's Up To Me, I'd Play Every Game."
NBA Media

Orlando Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero Vows To Play All 82 Games This Season: "I'm 19... If It's Up To Me, I'd Play Every Game."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Joe Dumars Shares His Candid Thoughts On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "This Is Obviously A Delicate Situation. Not Good For Anyone."
NBA Media

Joe Dumars Shares His Candid Thoughts On Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Altercation: "This Is Obviously A Delicate Situation. Not Good For Anyone."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Praised Draymond Green For Facing The Media After Punching Jordan Poole: "He Was A Man About It Because He Talked To The Traditional Media."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James
NBA Media

The NBA Releases Its First Official Power Rankings For The 2022-23 Season: Lakers Ranked 19th Out Of 30 Teams

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O’Neal Trash Talks Candice Parker After Making Free Throw: “Take The Surprise Out Of Your Voice”
NBA Media

Shaquille O’Neal Trash Talks Candice Parker After Making Free Throw: “Take The Surprise Out Of Your Voice”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'
NBA Media

Watch: Bronny James With His Dad, LeBron James, Appears On New Commercial For 'Beats By Dre'

By Ishaan Bhattacharya