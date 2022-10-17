Skip to main content

Kyrie Irving Makes An Honest Confession On Having Regrets From The Previous Season

Kyrie Irving has been through a rollercoaster ride over the last few years. He has found himself in trouble for one reason or another, all from his own doing, and that will, unfortunately, continue to be the case moving forward as well.

Irving has become an incredibly controversial figure due to his anti-vaccination stance and his views, in general, tend to cause some problems as well. His outspokenness in these matters only makes the situation even worse, and we have seen it play out over and over again in recent times.

His refusal to get the vaccine prevented him from playing home games for much of last season and the uncertainty around Kyrie to go along with all the drama is what many pointed to as some of the big reasons why the Nets failed last season. Irving was asked if he had any regrets about how things went down during an interview with ESPN, and he admitted that he does have some.

via ESPN:

Q. "Do you have any regrets as you look back on last year -- about anything?"

A. "I'd be lying to you as a human being [if I said I didn't]. I think we all think about times we could have made better decisions, and times we wish we could have done things differently and I feel the same way at times throughout my life. ... I legitimately just want to play the long game and not put too much pressure on myself or the people that I'm around."

"This is something that I get to do every day. We say it as a cliché sometimes, but nah, we just let the play handle [itself] -- enjoy the season, and then after that, we'll go back and look at some of this reflection time and talk about these things in deeper detail, but as of right now that can't be my focus."

It was nice of him to admit that he had some regrets as he looks back. He was, however, keen to also point out that everyone has moments where they could have made better decisions.

Kyrie also stated during this interview that he plans to play for a long time in the NBA. It remains to be seen just how many teams would be interested in acquiring him next year, even when he is a free agent, as drama is almost sure to follow Irving wherever he goes.

