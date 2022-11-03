18-Year-Old Kobe Bryant’s Fearless Response To Prime Shaquille O'Neal When He Asked For The Ball: "Get It Off The Rebound If I Miss Bro"

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a plethora of amazing players play for them over the years. It's no surprise that the franchise has won 17 NBA titles thanks to those players. Among them, the dynamic duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal was unarguably one of the most exciting to watch.

The two superstars helped the Lakers win three consecutive NBA Championships under the coaching of the legendary Phil Jackson. Speaking of Kobe and Shaq, the two players may have won three titles, but they could have won a lot more if they didn't have a feud.

In fact, Kobe once claimed if Shaq had his work ethic, they would have won 12 NBA titles. Talking about Kobe's work ethic and mentality, it was arguably one of his biggest weapons. It's not something that he developed overnight. If anything, Kobe had this swagger even when he was a teenager.

Kobe Bryant's Legendary Response To Shaquille O'Neal

Bryant is regarded as one of the best players to ever step foot on the hardwood in the history of the NBA. But it took him some time to develop into the superstar that most fell in love with. Regardless, he always had the alpha mentality, even when he was an 18-year-old.

Do not believe us? Well, Kobe Bryant himself revealed a story about not throwing the ball to Shaq during the game. Kobe didn't do it simply because O'Neal was getting fouled and being sent to the line. Shaq wasn't a great free throw shooter, so he was missing on the opportunity to get those valuable points.

(Starts at 4:24)

"He said, 'Dude, you got to throw me the ball.' I said. 'F**k that. Get it off the rebound if I miss, bro.' Eighteen years old, man, 18-years-old. I must have been out of my damn mind."

Kobe also said in the same clip that Shaq was never used to a player confronting him in that manner and the Mamba was just 18 years old at the time. The incident must have bothered Shaq, but it also shows that Kobe wasn't scared to confront anyone, regardless of their stature as a player.