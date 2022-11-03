Skip to main content

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

LeBron James was all praise for New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson after the Los Angeles Lakers registered their second win of the season.

The Lakers won after Matt Ryan's buzzer-beater three-pointer pushed the game to overtime and the side eventually sneaked off to a 120-117 win.

After the game, James and Williamson were seen sharing a hug, with the former appearing to have shared some words of wisdom. Speaking to the media after the thrilling encounter, the veteran was lavish in his praise for the New Orleans forward.

You can watch the clips of the duo sharing a congratulatory hug and James praising Williamson below:

"Zion is on the verge of being great, and he's going to be great in this league for a long time..."

Williamson had 27 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists. He was ably assisted by CJ McCollum (22 points, 9 boards, and 8 assists). But it wasn't enough as Los Angeles crossed the finish line.

Have The LeBron James - Led Los Angeles Lakers Found Their Rhythm?

After rolling out two consecutive wins, there has been a positive response on social media for the Lakers' run. While they may be just 2-5, their woeful start was capped off by two thrillers, and fans have hoped that the side has hit their straps albeit their 0-5 beginning to the season.

While the first five games showed the Lakers' shooting woes, their defense was definitely looked at as an improvement. Over the games, there was some fine-tuning, the major of which was Russell Westbrook coming off the bench.

That move yielded immediate and good results for the Lakers and Westbrook, who has two 18-point games and has looked his vintage self. While James (despite his illness) continues to be consistent, Anthony Davis is holding up, and the bench players' contributions have played their part in their wins so far.

The Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Friday (November 4), followed by a clash against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (November 6), and play both games at home. They will also face the Los Angeles Clippers for the second time in their next six-game slate.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."
NBA Media

LeBron James On Zion Williamson: "He's Going To Be Great In This League For A Long Time..."

By Aaron Abhishek
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”
NBA Media

Enes Kanter Slams NBA And Adam Silver For “Double Standards”

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Kyrie Irving Has Played His Last Game For The Brooklyn Nets

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Kyrie Irving Missing 128 Games For The Brooklyn Nets: “He’ll Be Better In China.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Promoting Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Issues Apology For Making Post With An Anti-Semitic Film: "I Am Deeply Sorry"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Brutally Roast Kevin Durant For Leaving The Warriors For Kyrie Irving And The Nets: "KD Really Fumbled Winning More Championships"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
draymodn young players
NBA Media

Draymond Green Says Warriors Young Players Have To Get Better After Team Suffers Tough Loss Against Magic

By Lee Tran
kyrie nash
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Reportedly Disregarded Steve Nash's Playcalls 10 Times During One Of The Coach's Final Games With The Team

By Lee Tran
James Harden and OG Anunoby
NBA Media

OG Anunoby Wants The DPOY Award: "Always Thought I Was The Best Defender In The League."

By Lee Tran
NBA Fan Destroys Kyrie Irving For Telling President Joe Biden To Do His Job: "Man Who Was Part Time Player Last Season Demanding Someone Else Do Their Job Is Pretty Funny…"
NBA Media

The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."

By Lee Tran
Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple Doubles
NBA Media

Nikola Jokic Passes Wilt Chamberlain To Become Center With Most Triple-Doubles

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Kanye West Attacks Shaquille O'Neal And Amar'e Stoudemire For Criticizing Kyrie Irving

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."
NBA Media

Giannis Antetokounmpo Looks Back On His Debut At Madison Square Garden: "Now That I've Been Around For 10 Years, I'll Probably Be More Scared Now."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Fall To Shocking 4th Consecutive Loss Against The Orlando Magic: "They Look Dysfunctional"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
ad lavine
NBA Media

Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him

By Lee Tran