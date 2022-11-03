LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James may have been sick and bedridden for three days, but that didn't deter the veteran from playing his part in the Los Angeles Lakers' second consecutive win.

The 37-year-old notched up 20 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists as his side registered a thrilling 120-117 overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans. And soon after the game, James had his plans outlined for the rest of the night.

Speaking to the media post the win, James revealed that he was sick and could barely clamber out of his bed. You can view the Tweet below:



"I've been better. Today was the first day I got out of bed since Sunday night after the game. I missed the Halloween party without my guys on Monday. ... Soon as I leave here I'm going back to bed for sure."

He further added that it wasn't his foot that was bothering him and that comes as good news for Lakers fans who hope that the side could continue to ride the momentum they generated over the last couple of games.

During the contest against New Orleans, there were visible concerns over the forward's uncharacteristic outing.



LeBron James References To Tom Brady's Injury Report When Asked About His Own

Over the course of the season, James's name was a regular in the injury report list prior to the games, but he has been a regular fixture in the unit so far.

When asked about his name in the report, James, not for the first time, brought up Tampa Bay Buccanneers QB Tom Brady as an example:

“Okay, I think Tom Brady has been on the injury report for like 20 straight years. Somehow he just plays. I’ve been in bed since Sunday because my body told my a** to sit down.”

“I knew I wasn’t going to have everything. “All my juice, all my bounce, my spring. If I’m in the lineup, I’ve got to try to make plays. Was I great tonight? Absolutely not. Missed a lot of shots around the rim. There was a lot of miscues on defense, but just trying to get my guys as much energy and AD is doing the exact same. Until we continue to get our mojo flowing, we all feel really good as a team. We’ll just lean on each other. That’s what team sports is all about.”

You can watch the entire clip of James's press conference postgame below (For updates on his sickness [1:50 onwards] and his reference to Brady and the team leaning on each other [7:50 onwards].

The Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz on Friday (November 4) and follow it up with a skirmish against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday (November 6) playing both games at home.