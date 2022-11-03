NBA Fans Go Crazy After Los Angeles Lakers Pull Off OT Win From The Brink Of Death Against The New Orleans Pelicans

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers just showed up to an incredibly challenging game against a better team and pulled off one of their most impressive wins in recent memory. They closed out a 117-120 win in OT after a Matt Ryan buzzer-beater helped them add another 5 minutes to the game and close out a strong performance.

The Lakers started the game off very well and had a double-digit lead at halftime. However, the Lakers struggled in the second half and the teams were exchanging leads until the Pelicans had a 3-point lead with 1.3 seconds left against one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in basketball. Matt Ryan hit a sensational equalizer, and fans are super impressed with LA for closing this one out.

The Lakers might be seeing LeBron James take some time off after he was evidently in a lot of pain throughout the game with regard to his foot injury. This might be concerning for an LA team that is finally getting some momentum this season. Matt Ryan's story from being a DoorDash driver to hitting buzzer-beaters for the most storied franchise in basketball is awe-inspiring

Can The Lakers Keep The Momentum Going?

Despite the poor shooting personnel on the team, the Lakers have made clear improvement in converting 3-point shots in their last 2 games. The defense has been solid from Game 1 but that is primarily due to Anthony Davis playing at a DPOY level so far this season.

The Lakers fell apart defensively when AD and LeBron were on the bench, so their impact cannot be understated despite their limited offensive contributions in recent games. With both players playing with injuries, the Lakers might have to rest them soon.

2-5 means the Lakers still have a hole to climb out of, so the celebrations for a playoff push can't start just yet. But if the Lakers keep playing like this and getting positive efforts from Russell Westbrook as their sixth man, this team might actually be looking for a good season.