Lakers' Matt Ryan Had To Work At Door Dash And Cemetery After He Didn't Receive An Invite To The G League: Two Years Later He Could Sign A Contract With The Purple And Gold

The Los Angeles Lakers preseason has been a mixed bag so far. While superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis have performed up to expectations despite their limited playtime, their superstar acquisition from last season Russell Westbrook continues to struggle to make an impact with the team.

Role players have had a similar start as well with a hit-or-miss start in the preseason. Perhaps one of the biggest surprise packages among all the players, though, has been small forward shooter Matt Ryan. Ryan, who played for the Celtics last season, was recently signed by the Lakers for the training camp.

While his first appearance as a Laker wasn't as impressive, his performance against the defending champions, Golden State Warriors, might be a game-changer for the small forward. Scoring 20 points after shooting 6 of 9 from the perimeter, the 25-year-old showed why he might be a potent weapon for the Lakers in the upcoming season and why he deserves a spot on the roster.

Matt Ryan Reveals His Difficult Path To The NBA

Ryan is deservedly making the headlines right now after his exceptional performance against the Warriors, but things used to be very different for the 25-year-old. The small forward who hopped around multiple collegiate programs was never a top prospect but hoped that he would make it to the NBA.

Despite his best efforts, opportunities were hard to come by. Even though he hoped to make it to the G-League in 2020, the pandemic hampered his progress. In a recent interview, the forward revealed that he used to work in door dash and a cemetery to make ends meet after not getting an invitation to the G-League bubble.

But his patience eventually paid off as he played for the Boston Celtics' G-League team in the 2021-22 season. Impressing many with his sharpshooting skills, the forward certainly made a name for himself and has not looked back since.

Given his exploits in the preseason and also the fact that the Purple and Gold are in dire need of shooters, Ryan might have guaranteed his place in the Lakers rotation with his 20-point performance against the Warriors.