On ESPN's 'NBA Today' this Thursday, former NBA veteran Richard Jefferson made an interesting call on the future of VIctor Wembanyama.

As one of the greatest young prospects ever, Wemby is set to launch a race for the bottom like we've never seen before -- and we can expect all of the league's bottom-tier teams to be fully committed to a last-place finish.

According to Jefferson, however, none of those lottery squads will be the ones to ultimately land Victor. Instead, he thinks Wembanyama will land in a mid to high-market franchise.

"Wembanyama will not end up on a bottom-three team. Tim Duncan and the Spurs, the Spurs only had a 2% chance to get Tim Duncan and that's where he ended up going. The bottom three teams have the highest percentage, I don't know what the percentage is exactly, so I think it'll be the next tier. Kinda like how Wiseman ended up with the Warriors. Zion and the Pelicans. I don't think he's going to end up going to a bottom-three team."

Just at a glance, it's not too hard to identify which teams will likely be in tank territory this campaign: the Thunder, Jazz, Hornets, Kings, Wizards Magic, and Rockets. Out of those, teams like the Rockets, Jazz, and Thunder will be competing for the league's absolute worst record. Statistically, one of them will probably come out with the best odds to land that no. 1 pick, but is that what's really best for the NBA?

In a place like New York City, Dallas, or even Denver, a talent like Victor Wembanyama would instantly be a hit. In a big city, with the right name across his chest, Wembanyama could be the ultimate box office draw for basketball fans and experts all around the globe.

Victor Wembanyama Is Already Making Waves In The NBA As One Of The Best Prospects Ever

At the very least, whichever team that lands him will be set up with a centerpiece for years to come.

"When I said that LeBron James would probably go number two in this exact same draft, let me explain to you history. Where did Michael Jordan go? Michael Jordan went three, why? There were two bigs taken in front of him. You had Sam Bowie and you had Hakeem Olajuwon. The NBA will always go with the size, that's just the way it is," said Richard Jefferon on Webaynama.

Of course, most would agree that the NBA doesn't rig the draft, but for a league-changing prospect like Wembaynama, nothing is off the table.

Over the next few months, as fans and scouts get to see more of his game, it's likely that the young superstar will only increase in value.