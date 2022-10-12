Skip to main content

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembanyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembenyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."

The NBA Draft is an exciting time for fans as well as franchises in the league. After all, they get to welcome the next crop of talented players to the NBA. But the hype of the prospects begins before the draft is even in sight.

This is certainly what is happening in the case of the French phenom Victor Wembanyama. While scouts have been keeping an eye on the 18-year-old for a long time, the rest of the world seemingly got to know a lot more about him over the last few weeks.

The reason behind Vic's sudden increased hype is that he played two games on American soil against G league teams. The 7'4" has impressed everyone in just those two games.

So much so that many have claimed that Wembanyama is the best draft prospect in the history of the league. In fact, Richard Jefferson went as far as saying that if LeBron James and Wemby were in the same draft class, Vic would be picked ahead of LeBron.

Richard Jefferson Defends His Comments

Evidently, Jefferson caught a lot of heat from NBA fans for making the claim that Vic would go higher than James if they were in the same draft class. The reason is obvious: James is considered arguably the best draft prospect in the history of the league.

But Jefferson calmly defended his point and explained that historically NBA franchises tend to prefer size when it comes to drafting a new player.

(Starts at 1:00)

"When I said that LeBron James would probably go number two in this exact same draft, let me explain to you history. Where did Michael Jordan go? Michael Jordan went three, why? There were two bigs taken in front of him. You had Sam Bowie and you had Hakeem Olajuwon. The NBA will always go with the size, that's just the way it is. We're talking about Michael Jordan. Hit the game-winning shot as a national champion freshman, all the hype from at that time. Fast forward, where did Luka Doncic go? He went third behind DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley. Teams always go with size.

LeBron James at 6'7, who is the most hyped partly because he lived here. If Wembanyama had been going to Oak Hill and was from Georgia, we would be freaking out over him. It's because he's from France. So, when I tell you this ... Kevin Durant, went number two to the big man."

Jefferson mentioned several examples in the clip. The biggest example which would help his point get to other NBA fans is of Michael Jordan being drafted at the number three spot in the 1984 NBA Draft.

But at the same time, when NBA fans debated about picking between an 18-year-old LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama, they tilted towards James. At the end of the this is one of those debates where getting a concrete answer is next to impossible. The best thing to do is to simply enjoy the two players playing basketball at an elite level.

YOU MAY LIKE

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembenyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Explains Why He Said Victor Wembanyama Would Be Picked Over LeBron James If They Were In The Same Draft Class: "Where Did Michael Jordan Go? Michael Jordan Went Three, Why?... The NBA Will Always Go With The Size."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"
NBA Media

Tyronn Lue Revealed How Kevin Garnett Headbutted The Wall And Made A Hole In His Own House Over A TV Show: "Motherf***er You've Got To Stand Up For Yours!"

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Can't Win The Championship Without Draymond Green

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Hilariously Confirms Rumor That He Has Gotten Quicker This Offseason: "Ask The Guys Who Have Been In Practice."

By Gautam Varier
Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Says Stephen Curry Is The Best Face Of The Franchise In The History Of Sports

By Gautam Varier
Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Believes The Golden State Warriors Will Continue To Dominate The League: "M**********r, They Gonna Do This For The Next 5-10 Years."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green's Mom Decides To Deactivate Her Twitter Account After Defending Her Son For Punching Jordan Poole

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship
NBA Media

Isiah Thomas Said Michael Jordan Was The Best He'd Ever Seen Even Before MJ Won His First NBA Championship

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry On Similarities Between Him And Giannis Antetokounmpo: "The Fact That He Acknowledges It Shows He Has That Killer Instinct Of What's Going To Motivate Him This Year"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name in MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Gets Real On Having His Name In MVP Talks: "You Can't Have Your Name Mentioned... You Have To Get There"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans Don't Like The New NBA Team Bench Rules: "League Gone Soft"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Like The New NBA Team Bench Rules: "League Gone Soft"

By Gautam Varier
Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Respond To How Many Wins Will The Lakers Have This Season: "They Are A Play-In Team And Far From Championship Tier"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Respond To How Many Wins Will The Lakers Have This Season: "They Are A Play-In Team And Far From Championship Tier"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Had Beef With Draymond Green During A Game Because He Was Taking Too Many Bad Shots: "And I'm Gonna Shoot It Again!"

By Orlando Silva
300203548_801706914414344_5536032168644436596_n
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green Broke Warriors Trust After He Punched Jordan Poole, But He Is Giving Him The Benefit Of The Doubt

By Ishaan Bhattacharya