Skip to main content

Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James Would Go No. 2 Behind Victor Wembanyama If They Were In The Same Draft

rj lebron victor

Victor Wembanyama has drawn a lot of attention to himself after his recent games against the G-League Ignite. He flashed his ability and athleticism, blocking shots, splashing threes, and making some insane dunks all while being 7'4. Many view him as the consensus No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Recently, Richard Jefferson provided an interesting take on Victor Wembanyama. He claimed that if Wembanyama and LeBron James were in the same draft, LeBron James would end up going No. 2 behind the French big man.

If LeBron James at that exact moment, Victor would go higher than him. LeBron James and all the things that we saw... I'm not saying that he's going to be better than LeBron James. I remember LeBron James 20 years ago, that player was 6'7, this person is 7'4. LeBron James would be No. 2 if he was the exact same age coming into the exact same draft. That's how crazy this kid is as a prospect.

There's no doubt that Victor Wembanyama could potentially be a franchise-changing player due to his skill set. However, suggesting that he would be drafted ahead of LeBron James will be considered a hot take by fans, even if Richard Jefferson specified that he's not implying Victor Wembanyama will end up as a better player than LeBron James.

Adrian Wojnarowski Thinks Victor Wembanyama Is The Best Prospect We Have Ever Seen

It is clear that Richard Jefferson is high on Victor Wembanyama's potential in the future. There are definitely others who share the same mindset. Adrian Wojnarowski has recently claimed that Victor Wembanyama is the greatest NBA Draft prospect of all time.

Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history... The impact he's going to have on the NBA this season is dramatic. As one GM told me the other day we are going to race to the bottom like we've never seen before in the NBA. Teams trying to put themselves in position to draft Wembanyama, or get the second pick and get Scoot Henderson, who in any other year would be the No. 1 overall pick... He is so advanced skillwise, there's just never been anyone like him. The level of tanking we may see in the NBA this year... you may see more player be available earlier in the season as teams don't want to be in a position to be winning... that has an impact for contenders... Victor Wembanyama is going to really impact the league before he plays a minute in it.

It remains to be seen how well Victor Wembanyama will do in the league, and which team he will end up on. There will likely be a number of teams trying to bottom out to try and get Victor Wembanyama, and we could see teams do some insane tanking this year.

Hopefully, we see Victor Wembanyama thrive in the league after getting drafted. He definitely has the talent, the skill, and the tools to succeed, and perhaps we will see him become the next dominant big man in the league.

YOU MAY LIKE

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond and Poole Goes Viral
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Claims He Would Have Fired The Entire Video Staff After Clash Video Between Draymond And Poole Goes Viral

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Draymond Green After Old Clip Of Him Saying He Won't Punch Someone On The Basketball Court Goes Viral: "This Aged Like Milk."

By Divij Kulkarni
Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team
NBA Media

Kobe Bryant Influenced LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony To Start Training At 5:30 AM After They Saw Him Training On Their Way Back From The Club While On The Redeem Team

By Divij Kulkarni
The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010
NBA

The 10 Biggest NBA Trades Since 2010

By Nick Mac
All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench
NBA

All-Time One Ring Team: Starting Lineup And Bench

By Nick Mac
Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT
NBA

Los Angeles Clippers Franchise Awards: Blake Griffin Is The Clippers GOAT

By Kyle Daubs
Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."
NBA Media

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million For A Boxing Match: "Draymond I Got $10 Million For You To Get In The Ring On The Next Most Valuable Promotions Pay-Per-View."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green's Old Comments On Jordan Poole Resurface After Their Incident: "If You Can't Handle Him Talking S**t, That's On You."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Draymond Green Needs To Make Things Right With Jordan Poole: "He Gotta Fix That Situation."

By Lee Tran
Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green
NBA Media

Video: Jordan Poole Was Getting Up Shots After Getting Punched At Practice By Draymond Green

By Aditya Mohapatra
richard jefferson
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Reveals Punches Were Thrown At A 2016 Cavaliers Practice Between Two Players

By Lee Tran
Draymond Green Reposts His Wife's Instagram Story Of Himself At Mary J Blige Concert Amidst Criticism For Punching Jordan Poole
NBA Media

Draymond Green Reposts His Wife's Instagram Story Of Himself At Mary J Blige Concert Amidst Criticism For Punching Jordan Poole

By Gautam Varier
patrick beverley big 4
NBA Media

Mark Jackson Dismisses Idea That Lakers Have A "Big 4" With Patrick Beverley: "That's Not A Big 4."

By Lee Tran
Patrick Beverley Claims Marcus Smart Winning The DPOY Made Him 'Pissed The F**k Off'
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Claims Marcus Smart Winning The DPOY Made Him 'Pissed The F**k Off'

By Aditya Mohapatra
Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole: "You're Never Far From A Microphone If You've Got Someone Else's Screw Up Or Someone Else To Go After."
NBA Media

Nick Wright Calls Out Draymond Green For His Silence After Punching Jordan Poole: "You're Never Far From A Microphone If You've Got Someone Else's Screw Up Or Someone Else To Go After."

By Gautam Varier
Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley On Russell Westbrook Showing Up For His Introductory Press Conference: "It Felt Like A Homie That I Didn't Know I Had"

By Gautam Varier
poole draymond
NBA Media

NBA Fans Pick Who Should Stay On Warriors Between Draymond Green And Jordan Poole: "Draymond Is Better, But They Definitely Should Pick Poole After What Happened."

By Lee Tran