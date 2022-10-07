Richard Jefferson Says LeBron James Would Go No. 2 Behind Victor Wembanyama If They Were In The Same Draft

Victor Wembanyama has drawn a lot of attention to himself after his recent games against the G-League Ignite. He flashed his ability and athleticism, blocking shots, splashing threes, and making some insane dunks all while being 7'4. Many view him as the consensus No. 1 in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Recently, Richard Jefferson provided an interesting take on Victor Wembanyama. He claimed that if Wembanyama and LeBron James were in the same draft, LeBron James would end up going No. 2 behind the French big man.

If LeBron James at that exact moment, Victor would go higher than him. LeBron James and all the things that we saw... I'm not saying that he's going to be better than LeBron James. I remember LeBron James 20 years ago, that player was 6'7, this person is 7'4. LeBron James would be No. 2 if he was the exact same age coming into the exact same draft. That's how crazy this kid is as a prospect.

There's no doubt that Victor Wembanyama could potentially be a franchise-changing player due to his skill set. However, suggesting that he would be drafted ahead of LeBron James will be considered a hot take by fans, even if Richard Jefferson specified that he's not implying Victor Wembanyama will end up as a better player than LeBron James.

Adrian Wojnarowski Thinks Victor Wembanyama Is The Best Prospect We Have Ever Seen

It is clear that Richard Jefferson is high on Victor Wembanyama's potential in the future. There are definitely others who share the same mindset. Adrian Wojnarowski has recently claimed that Victor Wembanyama is the greatest NBA Draft prospect of all time.

Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history... The impact he's going to have on the NBA this season is dramatic. As one GM told me the other day we are going to race to the bottom like we've never seen before in the NBA. Teams trying to put themselves in position to draft Wembanyama, or get the second pick and get Scoot Henderson, who in any other year would be the No. 1 overall pick... He is so advanced skillwise, there's just never been anyone like him. The level of tanking we may see in the NBA this year... you may see more player be available earlier in the season as teams don't want to be in a position to be winning... that has an impact for contenders... Victor Wembanyama is going to really impact the league before he plays a minute in it.

It remains to be seen how well Victor Wembanyama will do in the league, and which team he will end up on. There will likely be a number of teams trying to bottom out to try and get Victor Wembanyama, and we could see teams do some insane tanking this year.

Hopefully, we see Victor Wembanyama thrive in the league after getting drafted. He definitely has the talent, the skill, and the tools to succeed, and perhaps we will see him become the next dominant big man in the league.