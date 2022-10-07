Skip to main content

Adrian Wojnarowski Says Victor Wembanyama Is The Best Prospect In NBA Draft History: "He Is So Advanced Skillwise... There's Just Never Been Anyone Like Him."

woj wemby

Victor Wembanyama is one of the most hyped NBA prospects in recent memory. He is an athletic, lengthy player, that is also extremely skilled on the perimeter. There's no doubt that his combination of physical tools and athleticism has many people high on his potential and the sort of player he could become.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has recently offered some huge praise for Victor Wembanyama, claiming that the big man is the best prospect in NBA Draft history, pointing out that there's "never been anyone like him".

Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history... The impact he's going to have on the NBA this season is dramatic. As one GM told me the other day we are going to race to the bottom like we've never seen before in the NBA. Teams trying to put themselves in position to draft Wembanyama, or get the second pick and get Scoot Henderson, who in any other year would be the No. 1 overall pick... He is so advanced skillwise, there's just never been anyone like him. The level of tanking we may see in the NBA this year... you may see more player be available earlier in the season as teams don't want to be in a position to be winning... that has an impact for contenders... Victor Wembanyama is going to really impact the league before he plays a minute in it.

It makes sense that a lot of teams want to bottom out to have a chance at the franchise-changing prospect that is Victor Wembanyama. Even getting the No. 2 pick and getting Scoot Henderson is an appealing prospect, as the point guard already looks like he'll be a great franchise centerpiece and an immediate contributor. It remains to be seen who ends up getting Wembanyama, but what is obvious is that he is highly coveted around the league.

Victor Wembanyama Looks Destined For Greatness

There is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama could bring a franchise to contention if he manages to become a superstar in the league. He looks like a generational talent, and it seems as though he is extremely confident in what he can be.

Previously, Victor Wembanyama stated that he wants to be a "unique" player, and that his goal is to be "something you've never seen". It is quite possible that he will achieve that goal, as he is a big man that creates his shot from the perimeter like Kevin Durant while blocking shots like Rudy Gobert.

I'm gonna tell you something that's been going on in my life, like for my whole life, since I've been a kid, even before I played basketball. I've always tried to do [something] different. I'm not even talking about sports, whatever. Any field, I'm always trying to be original, something original, something one of one, something that's never been done before. And this is really how it worked in my life. I don't know where it comes from. I think I was born with it. I've always been trying to be original. Unique, that's the word. My goal is to be like something you've never seen."

Hopefully, we see Victor Wembanyama find success in the league. People are going to expect him to be an elite player right off the bat and be a franchise savior, and it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on Wembanyama to perform well.

As of right now though, Victor Wembanyama is likely just focused on refining his craft and being the best possible version of himself by the time the 2023 NBA Draft rolls around. We will see who ends up getting the No. 1 pick at the end of next season, but it is clear that a lot of teams will be trying to bottom out and win less games.    

