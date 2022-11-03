NBA Fans Suspect Something Is Off With LeBron James During Game Against The Pelicans

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are having a great time in their ongoing matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers are currently up 12 points over the Pelicans in a game many expected the Lakers to struggle in. Russell Westbrook coming off the bench and the defensive contributions of LeBron James and Anthony Davis have been crucial in keeping the Lakers competitive.

LeBron James has been on the injury report for the Lakers through many of the last few games, along with Anthony Davis. Both players are playing through minor injuries to help the Lakers, but it seems LeBron is struggling heavily on the court with a nagging foot injury.

LeBron was wincing very visibly while also looking pretty gassed. It's safe to say that Father Time seems to be catching up with LeBron this year more than ever before, with James struggling with efficiency and health.

Is LeBron James Finally Slowing Down?

Since LeBron entered his 30s at the tail-end of his Miami Heat stint, many wondered how long will James' prime last, with many expecting him to have a relatively quick fall off due to his reliance on his physical attributes. However, he's made 6 NBA Finals (1 with Miami, 4 with Cleveland, and 1 with Los Angeles) since turning 30 and has proven that he can't be measured by the standard of old legends.

LeBron is the true undisputed king of longevity in the NBA by becoming the first man ever to be a 20-point scorer for 20 seasons, with James actually on track to have 19 seasons of averaging 25 points.

James is already the leader in minutes played in the NBA and it's because of a historically heavy load on his shoulders. He evidently can't carry a team to the Playoffs by himself anymore, but he can still be the leading star on a team at 38 years old and hope to be a contender with the right pieces around him