Michael Jordan Led Team USA To An 8-0 Record Over NBA All-Stars Before He Entered The NBA

Michael Jordan is considered the greatest player that's ever played in the NBA by most fans. His NBA career was as good as they come, as he dominated every facet of the game.

But did you know that Jordan dominated the best players the NBA had to offer before he ever played a game in the NBA? It's true. Back in 1984, Jordan was a part of the USA Olympic basketball team.

Jordan finished three years in college and left to join the NBA. Before the NBA was the Olympics, and this was the perfect scenario for Jordan to fine-tune his skills before taking the court for the Chicago Bulls.

In order to get Team USA ready for the 1984 Olympics, Team USA scheduled eight games against the best players in the NBA. This is where Michael Jordan would show the world he was ready for the NBA.

Jordan Leads Team USA To 8-0 Record vs. NBA All-Stars

The team the NBA sent to play against Team USA was impressive. It included Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Isiah Thomas, James Worthy, Clyde Drexler, Bill Walton, Kevin McHale, Danny Ainge, and Robert Parish.

Now, not every player listed above played in every game, as some of the players rotated out for a few of the games. Still, these were some of the best players in the NBA in 1984. You would think a team of amateurs had no shot at winning one game, let alone eight games.

That's exactly what happened when a team of amateurs led by Michael Jordan played the NBA All-Stars. Team USA from 1984 had a roster of Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Chris Mullin, Steve Alford, Vern Fleming, Joe Kleine, Jon Koncak, Sam Perkins, Alvin Robertson, Wayman Tisdale, Jeff Turner, and Leon Wood.

As you can see, Team USA was not a team filled with a bunch of bums; they had some real talent. Still, these players were fresh off their college careers and not yet NBA players, let alone NBA All-Stars, like their opponents.

Team USA would surprise the NBA All-Stars and everyone when they first played. The NBA All-Stars reportedly looked “out of shape” as they couldn't keep up with the young Olympians, especially Michael Jordan.

Team USA was coached by legendary college coach Bob Knight, and the moment he saw Jordan play in practice, he knew there was something special about him.

“The kid is just an absolutely, great kid. If we're going to pick the three or four best athletes I’ve ever seen play basketball, he’d be one of them,” Bob Knight said. “I think he’s the best athlete I’ve ever seen play basketball, bar none. If I were going to pick people with the best ability I’ve ever seen play the game, he’d be one of them. If I were going to pick the best competitors that I’ve ever seen play, he’d be one of them.

“So in the categories of competitiveness, ability, skill and then athletic ability, he’s the best athlete, he’s one of the best competitors, he’s one of the most skilled players. That, to me, makes him the best basketball player that I’ve ever seen play.”

This is high praise coming from a coach who has coached many great players, including Isiah Thomas. Still, no one compared to Jordan in Knight's eyes and most of everyone else's.

It did not matter what the NBA All-Stars did; they could not stop the high-flying Jordan. He seemed to be from another planet as the NBA All-Stars struggled to contain his speed. When they did, Jordan just jumped over them.

Jordan and Team USA went on to record a perfect 8-0 record over the NBA All-Stars, proving, for one, they were ready for the Olympics. For two, Michael Jordan proved he was ready for the NBA.

Team USA would go on to the Olympics and duplicate what they did to the NBA All-Stars, by finishing with an 8-0 record. The only difference is Team USA won a gold medal, so it was more than just bragging rights.

Jordan's performance at the Olympics made the Chicago Bulls happy that they chose him and his showing against the NBA All-Stars put them on notice that the NBA would soon belong to him.

