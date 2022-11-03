Lakers Fans React After LeBron James Has First Injury Scare Of The Season: "I'm Ready To Give You My Foot, Bro."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Following their first win of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers got their first taste of success -- and they are hoping to continue that streak against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

While the Purple and Gold looked decent enough out of the gate, Lakers fans find themselves in a pit of disappointment following news of LeBron James' latest injury scare.

In the first quarter against NOLA, James was seen off to the side, with his shoe off, in some pain before he was eventually taken out of the game. We don't yet know the seriousness of James' injury, whether it's just a tweak or something more serious, but it doesn't bode well for the Purple and Gold, who were counting on James to deliver another MVP-like season.

Fortunately, James did check back into the game, but fans on Twitter couldn't help but wonder if Bron is playing through something to help his team avoid a 1-6 hole to start the season.

It seems like a minor thing for James, especially since he checked back into the game a few minutes later, but that doesn't mean it hasn't been impacting his play on the floor.

Several fans and experts have noticed that James looks a step slow this season. FOX Sports' Chris Broussard even accused James of stat padding in the loss against Golden State.

"LeBron had 31 [points], 14 [rebounds] and 8 [assists] and had zero impact on the game! I wanna watch a few weeks of these before I declare LeBron’s no longer a top 10 player in the league. Last night, he didn’t look like a top-10 player to me. When the game was in the balance, he was nowhere. He was pacing himself, he wasn’t doing much at times ‘cause of his age. And obviously, he’s not defending as he once did. He’s gonna break Kareem’s record and that’s gonna be awesome. But you can’t look at LeBron’s numbers, just like you couldn’t look at Westbrook’s last year, 18 [points], 7[rebounds], and 7[assists] and say he played well. Anybody who does that, you’re not really watching what’s happening."

In basketball, stats don't always tell the full story. For James, although his numbers look solid, he hasn't looked quite right since the season began.

It's still far too early to panic, of course, but the Lakers will not get very far if LeBron isn't playing at his best. And if tonight's injury scare is any indication of how this season will go, it could spell disaster for the Purple and Gold.