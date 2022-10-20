Skip to main content

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."

The 2022-23 NBA season commenced on Tuesday with a double opener. Speaking of the season opener, despite being one of the worst teams in the league last season, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors. The reason was quite obvious as fans wanted to see the battle between LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Although the Warriors ended up winning the game pretty easily, fans still got to see LeBron James play a dominant game. The King finished the game with 31 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists. He also shot 48% from the field, but his performance didn't help the Lakers win the game.

As a result, many are labeling James' performance as nothing but an attempt to fluff his stats in his quest to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time scoring leader, which is one of the most sought-out records.

NBA Analyst Calls Out LeBron James For His Performance Against The Warriors

There are many NBA analysts who have a tendency to hate on LeBron James regardless of how he plays in the league. In recent years, Chris Broussard has seemingly developed that reputation as well. To prove that right, he recently talked about James' performance against the Warriors and berated the 4x NBA MVP for putting up 'empty stats.' 

(Starts at 7:05):

"LeBron had 31 [points], 14 [rebounds] and 8 [assists] and had zero impact on the game! I wanna watch a few weeks of these before I declare LeBron’s no longer a top 10 player in the league. Last night, he didn’t look like a top-10 player to me. When the game was in the balance, he was nowhere. He was pacing himself, he wasn’t doing much at times ‘cause of his age. And obviously, he’s not defending as he once did.

He’s gonna break Kareem’s record and that’s gonna be awesome. But you can’t look at LeBron’s numbers, just like you couldn’t look at Westbrook’s last year, 18 [points], 7[rebounds], and 7[assists] and say he played well. Anybody who does that, you’re not really watching what’s happening."

At the end of the day, LeBron's stats against the Warriors were one of the few things that made the game entertaining for the Laker Nation. Also, James is all set to turn 38 years old soon and is still one of the best players in the league. So it seems a bit out of line to call him out for his excellent game against the Warriors.

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points
NBA

2003 NBA Draft Class: 10 Players Who Scored The Most Career Points

By Nick Mac
Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Ran Away From Home When He Was A 20-Year-Old With Just Two Pairs Of Clothes And Promised To Never Return

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Gifted His 16-Year-Old Niece A Car And Almost Instantly Regretted It: "Does She Know How To Drive?"

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."
NBA Media

Devin Booker: "If You Get Your As*es Kicked, You Want To Get Your Get Back."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?
NBA

2016 Golden State Warriors: Where Are They Now?

By Nick Mac
Former NBA Player Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Make A Big Move Sometime In The Season: "There's Gonna Be A Move At Some Point In Time Before The Season's Over, There's Going To."
NBA Media

Former NBA Player Believes The Los Angeles Lakers Will Make A Big Move Sometime In The Season: "There's Gonna Be A Move At Some Point In Time Before The Season's Over, There's Going To."

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against Los Angeles Clippers: LeBron James Is 'Day To Day', Anthony Davis Has Back Problem But He Is Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Are Out

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap
NBA Media

NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Says There Is No Way The Lakers Will Waste LeBron James' Year, They Will Wait For 10-15 Games Before Making Any Huge Trade Decisions

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Gets Real On Ben Simmons’ Struggles: “He’s A Veteran, He Knows We Got A Long Season Ahead Of Us.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic And Dallas Mavericks Blowing A Massive Lead To Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't Last Season Anymore"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Memphis Grizzlies Destroys New York Knicks With A Hilarious Tweet
NBA Media

Memphis Grizzlies Destroys New York Knicks With A Hilarious Tweet

By Aaron Abhishek
Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Jordan Poole Is The Future Of The Warriors And Draymond Green Will Have A Statue Outside Of The Chase Center

By Nico Martinez
Brandon Ingram Doesn't Entirely Believe It When Kevin Durant Heaped Praises On Him: “I Think He Was Trying To Butter Me Up A Little Bit So I Would Come Out There A Little Soft.”
NBA Media

Brandon Ingram Doesn't Entirely Believe It When Kevin Durant Heaped Praises On Him: “I Think He Was Trying To Butter Me Up A Little Bit So I Would Come Out There A Little Soft.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Admit They Are Missing Four Of Their Former Players: "We Didn't Know They Were Good Until We Traded Them."

By Aikansh Chaudhary