LeBron James Gets Real On Potentially Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On All-Time Scoring List: "One Of The Most Sought-After Records In Sports"

LeBron James is expected to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season after he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot at some point this season. LeBron needs to average just 16.2 points over 82 games to take the spot for himself, but James is expected to surpass the record sooner in the season, provided he can continue having a 25-point average in Year 20.

James commented on the possibility of him breaking the record prior to the Lakers' opening night fixture against the Golden State Warriors while talking to the LA Times.

“It’s a huge thing, I believe. I think it’s one of the most sought-after records in sports. And me personally, I’ve never even like set a goal of doing it. It makes zero sense to me. But it’s something that’s bigger, and bigger than people think.” (h/t LA Times)

Abdul-Jabbar is expected to be in the crowd the night LeBron inevitably surpasses his scoring record. Considering the frosty tensions between the legend and the current player, that encounter will be must-see-TV for more reasons than one.

What Will LeBron Surpassing Kareem Mean For His Legacy?

It is increasingly likely that LeBron James does not add more championships to his glittering resume if he stays with the Los Angeles Lakers through the remaining years of his career. Unless he joins the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2 years, the chances LeBron competes for a title in LA again are very questionable.

Breaking the all-time scoring record will not only help him add another feather to his cap in the GOAT race, but it also gives him sole possession of arguably the most objective all-time statistic. Michael Jordan may have had 2 3-peats but his ring total doesn't surpass Bill Russell or other Celtics legends from those teams.

LeBron surpassing Kareem in the most recognizable statistical category in the sport while becoming only the third person to 'break' the record after Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem, is going to be an incredible achievement. This will be a moment that will be etched in history and everyone will try to ensure they can watch it happen live.