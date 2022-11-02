Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against New Orleans Pelicans: Anthony Davis Is Questionable For Tonight's Game

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to build upon their first win of the new NBA season. The franchise has struggled mightily to start the year, losing their first 5 games, and even after a promising first win, the future doesn't look so good for the roster considering the way it has been constructed. 

The Lakers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans, who look like a dangerous outfit this season. Although the Pelicans have dealt with some injury-related problems of their own, they have a deep roster and one that is surely not going to roll over by any means for the Lakers. 

Anthony Davis has been the big question mark for the team, his health will be a big priority for the team moving forward. His back issues have continued to haunt him and as such, it's hard to predict if and how well he will play in the coming games. 

LeBron James And Juan Toscano-Anderson Are Listed As Probable While Anthony Davis Is Listed As Questionable

The Lakers' official injury report puts Davis as questionable again, but for now, he is the only player on that list for the team. 

James will almost certainly take the floor despite being listed as probable, while Westbrook will be looking to come off the bench again to lead the second unit much like he did in their win over the Nuggets, the fans do love Benchbrook.

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are still among the long-term absentees for the Lakers, their injuries will see them take some more time before returning to the floor. Cole Swider's foot injury is still something of a concern for the team. 

The Lakers will be hoping that they have enough to build on the momentum of their last win and make some noise against the Pelicans. Beating two playoff teams in back-to-back games might just be what is required to breathe life into a dead Lakers season at this point. 

LeBron James will be carrying the scoring load as usual, and Anthony Davis might play despite his back causing him a lot of pain. But if Russell Westbrook can once again effectively lead the bench unit, that could become the difference between a win and a loss for the team. A lot is riding on this Pelicans game and fans will be watching to see who can step up and deliver the all-important win. 

