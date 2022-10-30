Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to arrest the 0-5 freefall they're in when they host the Denver Nuggets at home on Sunday (October 30). It's been a dismal start for the Purple and Gold as they are yet to chalk up their maiden win in the 2022-23 season.

They locked horns just three days ago with the results swaying toward the Nuggets as they notched up a 110-99 win capitalizing on the Lakers' lack of shooting.

Now, Los Angeles has a chance of evening that score, not just to spark some momentum, but also to avoid extending the disastrous losing streak. Per an ESPN report, LeBron James bluntly pointed out their Achilles heel.

“I think our offense is harming us right now. Defensively, once again, we had a great game plan. We went out and competed, gave ourself a chance. Couple possessions here, couple possessions there didn’t go our way, but just keep hammering on.”

Now, as they gear up for what will be a litmus test against a formidable Denver unit, we take a look at the injury updates, the starting lineups, and what to watch out for when these two teams take the floor at the Crypto.com Arena.

Anthony Davis remains questionable in the clash after missing out on the skirmish against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The lower back tightness that has been a recurrence since the start of the season was listed as the reason behind his absence, and add to that the fall against the Los Angeles Clippers, and the shot in the back against the Nuggets previously may have exacerbated his condition.

Joining him on the questionable list is Juan Toscano-Anderson (left ankle sprain). James is listed as probable, while Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant's thumb injuries will see them sit this contest out.

Expect the Lakers to go with the same unit that faced Minnesota. Austin Reaves (G) will most likely start again with Patrick Beverley (G), Lonnie Walker IV (F), LeBron James (F), and Damian Jones (C).

Per CBS Sports, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle strain) and Davon Reed are listed as game-time decisions. The remainder of the squad looks ready to take the hardwood as they aim to make it 2-0 against the sputtering Lakers unit.

From the starting unit viewpoint, the Nuggets will probably field the same unit that registered a 111-107 win against the Utah Jazz. Jamal Murray (G), Bruce Brown (G), Michael Porter Jr. (F), Bruce Brown (F), and Nikola Jokic (C) might be the starters.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Prediction

At this point, the Lakers will heavily rely on being a defensive unit given their issues with the shooting. The last time these two sides met, they shot below 27 percent from downtown despite Jokic and Davis putting up points on the board for their sides respectively.

The Nuggets come into this clash on the back of a solid win against the Jazz, but Los Angeles will be playing for pride and getting that spark to move forward in what appears to be a long season. The good news is their defense has shown some quality, and that just might be their way to go against Jokic and Co.

Should Davis sit on the sidelines for the Nuggets clash, the onus will be on James to deliver yet again as the Lakers' most potent scoring option.

Russell Westbrook coming off the bench yielded good results even though the result against the Timberwolves was a loss, but should he crank up another good game, the result just might be in Los Angeles' favor.