Anthony Davis Gives Update About His Injury After His Scary Fall Against The Clippers

Anthony Davis is fine. Or at least that’s what the Los Angeles Lakers big man assured anxious fans after he took a painful tumble during the team’s skirmish against the Clippers. Despite Davis’ 25 points that included 8 rebounds, the Lakers failed to close out the game after an improved performance.

Davis hit the ground in the third quarter after Kawhi Leonard spun past Patrick Beverley. Davis crashed on the Clippers star after the latter caught him with an up fake. He lay on the hardwood after getting his wind knocked out. But the good news came after the game when he suggested that he would be fine.

He remained in the game for the next couple of minutes and even drained a three, but it was evident that he had difficulty moving up and down the court. This, in addition to waving off a request to get a sub from the bench, showed that whatever the fall did, didn’t necessarily put him out of commission.

Speaking to Spectrum SportsNet after the loss, Davis told the network that he would be fine.

“I’ll be alright. We got two days between games, so whatever I gotta do to get it right for Sunday, it's an early game too so we’ll see how it is, but pretty sure I’ll be alright.”

Eventually, the Lakers took a timeout and got him off the floor, but Davis did walk about by the tunnel area so that he could keep himself warm and nimble.

Anthony Davis’ Health Is Crucial For The Lakers Success This Season

The Lakers got two things right this season. One was the position Davis would play, which greatly benefits the team’s offense, and two — a healthy version of him increases the team’s chances of winning greatly.

After the constant criticism that he was not his “Bubble version”, Davis has been prolific for Los Angeles in the first two games, and in the preseason. His performance against the Clippers marked his second 20+ points run on a trot even if the side’s final outcome wasn’t a win.

Ahead of the season, Davis stressed that he wanted to play all 82 games. Speaking to the press on Lakers Media Day, he outlined his plan for the season.

"Honestly, just the past couple of seasons I've had, for me, it's not been good years. My personal goal is, one, to play as much as I can out of the 82 [games], and two, to get back to the level of basketball I know I'm capable of playing, which is being elite and dominant... If I do that, the rest takes care of itself. Whatever happens, happens. I'd rather have a championship. My personal goal is to be on the floor for every game and get back to being the dominant basketball player I know I am capable of being.”

It goes without saying that the side could use him as a regular fixture. With LeBron James still producing gems by the game, Davis on the court can still make them playoff contenders, and should a lot of things go right, stake a claim for a title.

