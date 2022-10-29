LeBron James Becomes First On The All-Time 20-Point Games List

Skip to main content

Amid a terrible start of the 2022-23 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James keeps showing why he's a legend of this sport. The King hasn't slowed down and keeps playing at a high level, sometimes being the only good thing the Lakers have to show at this moment. 

The team has dropped to 0-5 after yet another defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. This is a terrible moment for the Purple and Gold. They have found some solutions to their issues, even sending Russell Westbrook to the bench in this game, but that doesn't seem to be enough to turn things around completely. 

Meanwhile, LeBron keeps adding records to his honored NBA career and last night, he overtook Karl Malone on one of the most incredible lists the association has. In his quest for the top spot on the all-time scoring list, James adds a new record to his resume. 

LeBron James Becomes First On The All-Time NBA 20-Point Games List

During the Lakers' 111-102 loss to the Timberwolves, LeBron became the leader of the NBA's all-time 20-point games list. He's one of only three players with more than 1,000 of these games. LBJ surpassed Karl Malone, recording the 1,135 20+ point game in his career. 

Now James leads the list, with Malone staying at 2nd with 1,134 games, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is 3rd with 1,122 of these games. This is another incredible milestone in LeBron's career. He keeps chasing more history. The 37-year-old is close to surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leader on the scoring list. 

James finished the game with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists, leading the way for the Lakers, who played without Anthony Davis. This could be a good signal for the Lakers, but fans seem to be tired of being close to winning and never getting that dub. They haven't made any improvement since last year, and things appear to be getting worse for them. 

LeBron's individual accolades are cool and everything, but that's not enough for the fanbase that saw its team win the NBA championship two years ago. 

