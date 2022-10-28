Skip to main content

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Minnesota Timberwolves: Russell Westbrook Is Probable, LeBron James Is Day To Day, And Anthony Davis Listed As Questionable

The Los Angeles Lakers hope to get their first win of the season on Friday (October 28) as they face off against the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves. The Wolves will be a strong opponent, as they reinforced their lineup by adding Rudy Gobert this offseason. 

The Lakers played without Russell Westbrook against the Nuggets and fell to a double-digit loss, prompting fans to defend Westbrook from the criticism he has received in recent weeks for his 0-11 performance against the Clippers and poor late-game decision-making against the Trail Blazers

The Lakers' biggest stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis may also be unable to play this game with both being listed on the injury report. The possible questions around the lineup might impede the preparation for this must-win game for the Lakers.

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Listed As Game-Time Decisions Against The Timberwolves, Russell Westbrook Is Probable

The biggest concern for Laker fans will be the status of their Big 3. All three are currently listed as game-time decisions. Westbrook is still dealing with the hamstring issue that kept him out of the squad for the Lakers' loss to the Denver Nuggets. Anthony Davis is dealing with lower back tightness while LeBron James is dealing with foot soreness. 

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant continue to recover from their injuries and remain out for the Lakers' game against the Timberwolves. Both players are estimated to be out for 2 more weeks and have featured in our prior injury reports as well. Cole Swider is dealing with a foot injury that has sidelined him till the final week of November. 

The Lakers are coming into an extremely high-pressure game very early into the season. An 0-4 start will do that to you, especially when your pick might help a different Western Conference team possibly get the greatest prospect to enter the NBA Draft.

The Wolves have had a shaky start to their season with high expectations being placed upon them. They will fight just as hard, so the Lakers better hope that their stars are healthy enough to participate in this game. 

