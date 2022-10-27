Skip to main content

Former Warriors Champion Calls Out Los Angeles Lakers And Defends Russell Westbrook: "It’s Westbrook's Fault Tonight Too Huh"

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Denver Nuggets last night, making sure they start their season 0-4. LeBron James has only started a season 0-4 once before, all the way back in 2003 when he was a rookie. 19 years later, he finds himself coming back full circle in a year that is supposed to be a historic 20th season for him.

The Lakers' issues have largely been put on Russell Westbrook for his inability to adjust to his new role at this stage in his career. As fans clamor for a trade to send Westbrook away, the player was hurt and unable to play against the Nuggets last night. After watching the Lakers falling to a double-digit loss without Russ, former NBA champion Maurreese Speights has defended Westbrook.

 Russ has been an easy target for Laker fans for the last year, so naturally, people are going to come out in his support after watching an overall horribly constructed roster get punished for their work.

How Much Of The Lakers' Problems Are On Russell Westbrook?

Russell Westbrook is a part of the problem but not the problem itself. The Lakers knew what they would be getting when they traded for him in 2021 and are evidently regretting it. Rob Pelinka gave up a well-crafted supporting cast for LeBron to create the current Lakers team, which was a gross misstep on his part.

The construction of the team is the issue, as Russ isn't the only one struggling. LeBron has had a tough start to the season while Anthony Davis is still trying to find his offensive rhythm. Unless the Lakers' roster changes dramatically, this season won't yield big results for them. A possible Russ trade is the only viable path for the Lakers.

The responsibility of roster construction falls on the front office and Rob Pelinka. It's now on them to figure out a situation where the Lakers don't languish in the lottery and end up helping the New Orleans Pelicans get Victor Wembanyama with their draft pick. 

