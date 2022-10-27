Skip to main content

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

NBA Fans Think Lakers Will Send Victor Wembanyama To Pelicans Because They're So Bad: "I Hope He Likes Gumbo"

The Los Angeles Lakers made a blockbuster trade in 2019 when they sent Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks. Some of these picks have already been conveyed and are present on the Pelicans roster. However, one of the most valuable picks might be one of the most understated ones.

The Lakers gave up plenty of unprotected first-round picks, but the one that may come to bite them in the behind is a 2023 pick-swap, where the Pelicans get the better pick out of the Lakers and themselves. Considering how good the Pelicans are this season, and the 2023 draft being the tank for Victor Wembanyama, the value of this pick is shooting up every time the Lakers lose.

Fans are already making fun of the 0-4 Lakers possibly giving the stacked Pelicans squad Victor Wembanyama by winning the draft lottery.

Wembanyama on the Pelicans might be something that is so league-changing that every team will get concerned. They currently have one of the brightest futures in the league already and adding Wembanyama to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram might be game over for everyone else.

Can The Lakers Avoid Giving The Pelicans This Gift?

The only way the Lakers avoid this situation is if this pick gets bad odds and it doesn't go them or if they are able to fight back from their terrible 0-4 start. LeBron James has started a season 0-4 before but that was as a rookie. None of his teams have ever qualified for the playoffs after starting 0-3, let alone 0-4.

Even if the Lakers get a late lottery pick to send to the Pelicans, it will be better for everyone else. This is a stacked draft class, so adding a prospect like one of the Thompson twins would still greatly strengthen their squad.

If LA can make a comeback by trading players away to get better-fitting roster pieces, this is not something anyone needs to be worried about. Until that happens, the Lakers are going to alarm fans and executives about the possibility of Wembanyama heading to the Bayou. 

