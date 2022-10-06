Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama: "They Should All Still Compete Very Hard Next Season.”

Victor Wembanyama is one year away from entering the NBA and he's already making a lot of noise around the competition. The young French player has been putting up a show in Europe, getting a lot of attention from fans and scouts. But still, he had some doubters until he arrived in the US and proved what all the hype is about with a big performance against another hyped prospect, Scoot Henderson.

Wembanyama is expected to do great things in the league and teams have confirmed that, as everybody is getting ready for the prospect that they can somehow land the big man in next year's draft.

Victor is so great that even LeBron James showered him in praise, calling him 'alien' for the things he brings to the table. So yes, we are in front of an incredible talent that can mark a generation in the NBA.

Adam Silver Asks NBA Teams Not To Tank For Victor Wembanyama

Knowing how special this kid can be, every team in the NBA is ready to do magic to land him. Of course, the good ol' reliable of tanking is a big option for many teams, but Adam Silver has asked teams not to try these tactics in their quest to draft Wembanyama in 2023.

“I know that many of our NBA teams are salivating at the notion that potentially, through our Lottery, that they could get him– so they should all still compete very hard next season,” Silver said ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks’ preseason game in Abu Dhabi.

There's no doubt that Wembanyama has left a big impression on the NBA world. He's really a special talent that can do great things in the association. Things won't be easy for the team that tries to draft him, as this is one of the most anticipated players the league has seen in a while.

Not even Zion Williamson had this attention, and he was a pretty big deal coming out of college. So, yes, be ready because the war for Wembanyama's services has just started and teams will do a lot of crazy stuff to secure this guy's talents.