LeBron James Reveals First Impression About Supertalented Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s Been A Unicorn Over The Last Few Years. But He’s More Like An Alien.”

Victor Wembanyama is already making a lot of noise around the NBA world. The French prospect was already believed to be an incredible talent in the last couple of years, but now, things have taken a different dimension, as the player has shown what he's capable of doing at an NBA level. 

Following an incredible outing against G League's Ignite, the Frenchman was showered in praise, with a lot of people admitting they watched something special and a player that could dominate in the NBA at a never-seen-before level. 

Fans were in awe of him, but also current stars, including the face of the league, who is really high on Wembanyama, using an interesting name to differentiate him from players who also have incredible talents. 

Following an epic performance of 37 points (on 11-for-20 shooting), 7 three-pointers, 5 blocks, and 4 rebounds, Wembanyama confirmed that he's the real deal, and nobody can change the fact that he's going as the No. 1 overall pick next year's draft. Many people saw his game, including LeBron James, who had nothing but great words to say about the Frenchman. 

Via Alex Kennedy of Basketball News:

"What do I think of him? Probably the same as everybody else thinks. Everybody is labeling [players] this 'unicorn' thing; everybody has been a 'unicorn' over the last couple years, but he's more like an alien," James told reporters. "I've never seen — no one has ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid as he is and as graceful as he is out on the floor. I mean, at 7-foot-4 or 7-foot-5 or 7-foot-3 or whatever the case may be, [with] his ability to put the ball on the floor, shoot step-back jumpers out of the post, step-back threes, catch-and-shoot threes, block shots — he's for sure a generational talent.

"Hopefully, he continues to stay healthy; that's what is most important for him personally. But you can tell he loves the game; he was smiling a lot while playing the game last night. I think those were the two best players in the [2023] draft on the floor last night, and they both did their thing. He's a big-time player, and Scoot is a big-time player as well."

This is huge praise from one of the greatest players in NBA history, which shows how special Wembanyama is. He'll play another game against Ignite today, hoping to have a similar performance and confirm that he's not playing around and will be ready to dominate in the NBA. 

LeBron lived a similar situation to him, getting a lot of hype before entering the league, and the King has exceeded expectations. Hopefully, Victor can do the same, as many teams are set to tank to get his services. 

