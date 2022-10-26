Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers Have Reportedly Pitched 'Multi-Team Trades' For Russell Westbrook

Rob Pelinka and Darvin Ham

This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers explored every possible avenue to trade Russell Westbrook. But, in the end, they decided to keep Russ (and their future picks) and try to run it back with who they have.

While it's still early, the first three games have shown that decision to be a huge mistake by Rob Pelnka, and he seemingly knows it as well.

In a report by ESPN's Brian Windhorst this week, he revealed that the Lakers have pitched several multi-team trades to some of their rivals around the league.

That gets back to the question: Will the Lakers be able to wait, as Pelinka implies, for the big trade offer? Can they swallow the bad shooting nights, the social media mockery, the media criticism and even the occasional frustrated James jab to stick with the stated plan?

There might be a stopgap move here or there, a small deal that might not wreck next year's cap space or a trade of those valued firsts for marginal improvement.

It's not that Pelinka hasn't searched for the big one now. According to rival executives, the Lakers have pitched two, three and four-team trade packages throughout the summer and fall, grasping at the panacea that brings in two or three difference-makers in one swoop.

It hasn't happened. But with a loaded upcoming draft class and probably more teams hoping to contend this season than there are contention spots, the landscape has possibility.

No trade for Westbrook is imminent at this time, but it says a lot that the lakers are already pitching trades 3 games into the season.

Russell Westbrook's Future With The Lakers Is In Doubt After 0-3 Start

While it will likely take time before any Westbrook trade materializes, he could end up on the bench before then if his performance doesn't improve.

“Well, I think a Russell Westbrook move to the bench is inevitable unless his performance changes, unless his team changes,” Adrian Wojnarowski said. “But the big trades that people want with the Lakers: Westbrook and his $47 million out with those first round picks that the Lakers have in ’27 and ’29… all the deals the Lakers didn’t want to do in the offseason, that’s all that’s there two weeks into the season.”

For now, Darvin Ham is resistant to making such a drastic move, but it won't be long before even he has no choice but to throw Russ out of his starting job.

But, no matter which way you look at it, it would be a miracle if Westbrook lasts the season as a member of the Lakers.

