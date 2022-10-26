Skip to main content

Adrian Wojnarowski Reveals The Next Step For Russell Westbrook And The Lakers: "A Move To The Bench Is Inevitable Unless His Performance Changes, Unless His Team Changes...”

Russell Westbrook

Just three-game into the season for the Lakers, and the panic bells have already been sounded. While the Purple and Gold have had some good stretches in this young season, they don't look any better than last year. In fact, some would argue that they are somehow even worse.

At the center of it all is Russell Westbrook. And while he is not the only factor contributing to L.A.'s slow start, he is certainly among the most glaring concerns and the Lakers are still far from figuring out a solution. But, according to one NBA insider, a move to the bench may be the next step for Russ.

Adrian Wojnarowski Says Russell Westbrook Is Headed To The Bench If He Can't Make A Quick Turnaround

In a recent appearance on 'Get Up,' Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the latest update on the situation in Los Angeles, which continues to evolve with each passing day.

(H/T RealGM)

“Well, I think a Russell Westbrook move to the bench is inevitable unless his performance changes, unless his team changes,” Wojnarowski said. “But the big trades that people want with the Lakers: Westbrook and his $47 million out with those first round picks that the Lakers have in ’27 and ’29… all the deals the Lakers didn’t want to do in the offseason, that’s all that’s there two weeks into the season.”

He also shed some light on the possibility of trading Westbrook in the near future.

"The big trades that people want with the Lakers... Westbrook and his $47 million out with those first round picks the Lakers have in '27 and '29... all the deals the Lakers didn't want to do in the offseason, that's all that's there two weeks into the season," said Adrian Wojnarowski. "Teams don't really get serious about doing deals and maybe pivoting away from trying to be a playoff team, or trying to go toward the lottery in a year where there's Victor Wembanyama available. They're not going to do that until 20 or 30 games into the season. So all the deals the Lakers didn't think give them enough value for trading those picks, they're all still there. Utah, Indiana, who the Lakers talked with a lot during the offseason, I'm told they've not heard from the Lakers yet this offseason.

At this point, it's pretty clear that Westbrook is walking on thin ice with the Lakers. While he continues to hold the support of Anthony Davis and LeBron James (they recently became neighbors after a big home purchase by Westbrook), the former MVP is going to see his role reduced if he can't be more efficient out there.

Either way, the path is clear for Westbrook and the prognosis for him isn't good if he doesn't turn things around quickly.

