Skip to main content

Video: Russell Westbrook Says He Played "Solid" After 0-11 Performance Against Clippers

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."

Russell Westbrook did not have a good offensive game against the Los Angeles Clippers recently. He went 0-11 from the field but ended up playing some good defense and getting 5 steals in the process.

When asked by the media about his game, Russell Westbrook claimed that he played "solid" against the Clippers, noting that he "played hard" and adding that this is all one can ask for.

Though it was not the best game for Russell Westbrook on the offensive end, it is clear that the point guard did work hard on the defensive end, even getting some key stops against Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard. However, as the No. 3 scorer on the roster and one of the best offensive players on the team, the Los Angeles Lakers do need him to play better on that end of the floor as well.

Russell Westbrook struggled a lot last season, and it seems as though those struggles have carried on to this season. Hopefully, we see him overcome the fit issues on the Los Angeles Lakers, and show that he is still an impactful point guard in the NBA.

Russell Westbrook Could Be Better With A Role Shift

Russell Westbrook has had a high usage rate throughout his career, and there's no question that he thrives when he gets to dominate the ball, and dictate how the offense goes. He has had less opportunity to do that with the Los Angeles Lakers as he is the No. 3 option on the team.

A shift in his role could be what Russell Westbrook needs. He previously came off the bench during the Los Angeles Lakers preseason game against the Sacramento Kings, and Adrian Wojnarowski explained why the team elected to make that decision despite Westbrook being a starting-level player.

The Lakers are planning to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench in the final preseason game vs. Kings tonight. Darvin Ham and Westbrook have been exploring possibility of Westbrook quarterbacking second unit and they'll try it tonight.

There's a hope that Westbrook can play freer and faster with ball in his hands on second unit -- and have to worry less about fitting away from ball around the starting group. It is certainly an idea they'll continue to discuss with start of regular season next week.

Playing with the bench unit could be just what Russell Westbrook needs. He would likely be able to have the ball a lot more in his hands that way, which plays into his strengths.

Hopefully, the Los Angeles Lakers figure out a way to help Russell Westbrook be the best version of himself. At this point, anything should be on the table, including the point guard coming off the bench.

YOU MAY LIKE

Charles Barkley Says Russell Westbrook's Time With The Lakers Needs To End: "It's Time To Move Him. They've Taken All His Joy Out Of Life And Basketball."
NBA Media

Video: Russell Westbrook Says He Played "Solid" After 0-11 Performance Against Clippers

By Lee Tran
barkley lakers
NBA Media

Charles Barkley Destroys The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Suck Yesterday. They Suck Again Today."

By Lee Tran
Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

NBA Fans Roast Lakers For Close Loss Against Clippers: "Imagine Losing To Your Lil Bro"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Russell Westbrook's 'Zero' Performance After 3 Quarters: "0-9 FG, 0-5 3PT"

By Lee Tran
Lakers Fans Get Very Worried After Anthony Davis Takes A Scary Fall: "This Could Have Been Ugly"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Get Worried After Anthony Davis Takes A Scary Fall: "This Could Have Been Ugly"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors
NBA Media

After Picking Anthony Davis As His MVP Favorite In The Offseason, Kendrick Perkins Backs Off From His Take After Lakers Lose To Warriors

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To LeBron James Passing Paul Pierce For No. 10 On All-Time 3-Pointers List: "Lakers May Suck But LeBron Is Making History Every Game"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Creates A Unique Record, Joins Elite List Of LeBron James And Grand Hill

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Graphic That Shows Top Selling NBA Gear In Each State: "Michael Jordan Will Forever Be The Most Influential Player Ever"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid
NBA Media

Bucks Fans Are Hyped After Giannis Antetokounmpo Leads Team To Victory Over 76ers: "No-One Beating Milwaukee In A 7 Game Series."

By Lee Tran
Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith Reveals What Brooklyn Nets Is Lacking In Their Squad

By Aditya Mohapatra
Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspiration Speech Of His Life ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Gave One Of The Most Inspirational Speeches Of His Life: ''Don't Be Afraid To Fail''

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer
NBA Media

Veteran NBA Referee Tony Brown Passes Away After Battling Cancer

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”
NBA Media

Brian Windhorst Suggests That Giannis Antetokounmpo May Not Sign Extension With The Bucks Next Year: “We Are Coming To A Point Of Evaluation For Giannis On The Bucks.”

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
USATSI_9668682
NBA Media

Detroit Pistons Assistant GM Rob Murphy Is On Leave After The Team Started An Investigation Into An Allegation Of Workplace Misconduct Involving A Former Female Employee, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

By Lee Tran
nets centers
NBA Media

NBA Executive Reveals Brooklyn Nets Could Target Four Free Agent Big Men

By Lee Tran