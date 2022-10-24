Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104

The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104

The nightmare in LA just doesn't seem to be ending for Russell Westbrook. There was some hope even last month that things just might turn out well for Russ this season, but it has only gotten worse.  

He has been truly awful these last couple of games, and he seems to have hit rock bottom in the loss to the Blazers. He played poorly and made a terrible decision in the final minute of the game by opting for a pull-up jump shot with 18 seconds left on the shot clock when the Lakers were up 1 point. Fans were done after his latest blunder, but that play might not be the only way Russ cost them the game.

NBA Fan Points Out That The Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run After Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game

The Lakers were down 74-72 when Westbrook was subbed out in the third quarter, and they turned things around when he was off the court. By the time Russ finally returned to the floor with just under 5 minutes remaining in the game, they were up 98-90 and seemingly in control. From that exact point, though, the Blazers went on a 16-6 run, as pointed out by u/stephzh on Reddit.

LA's offense just couldn't function properly with Russ on the court, and the Blazers completely took over down the stretch. Damian Lillard scored 10 of his game-high 41 points in those 5 minutes, and new-arrival Jerami Grant hit what ended up being the game-winning layup with 3 seconds remaining, as LeBron failed to send the game to OT at the buzzer.

The Lakers wasted yet another great game from James as he finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists. Anthony Davis had a decent game, aside from one terrible shot, as he recorded his first double-double of the season with 22 points to go with 10 rebounds. No one else particularly stood out, though, which is why they lost, as Russ only had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists while shooting 4-15 from the field.

Their bench continues to struggle, as they scored just 19 points in total in the game. The Lakers bench is now averaging just 20.7 points per game through these first 3 games, which ranks in the bottom 3 in the league, and they need to start playing a lot better if the team is to have any kind of success this season.

YOU MAY LIKE

The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Were Up 98-90 When Russell Westbrook Checked Back In The Game, And Then The Portland Trail Blazers Went On A 16-6 Run To Win 106-104

By Gautam Varier
crowder bucks
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder

By Orlando Silva
Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”
NBA Media

Lakers Fan Clowns On Russell Westbrook’s Shooting By Sharing A Picture Of What Would Have Been An Older Tupac: “Tupac If Westbrook Was The Shooter”

By Gautam Varier
Klay Thompson Says Kyrie Irving's Iconic 2016 NBA Finals Shot Is The 'Biggest Regret' Of His Life: "I Still Can't Bring Myself To Watch That Footage; It's Too Uncomfortable."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Says Kyrie Irving's Iconic 2016 NBA Finals Shot Is The 'Biggest Regret' Of His Life: "I Still Can't Bring Myself To Watch That Footage; It's Too Uncomfortable."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook

By Orlando Silva
Devin Booker Says LeBron James Is The Greatest Player Of All Time
NBA Media

Devin Booker Says LeBron James Is The Greatest Player Of All Time

By Gautam Varier
Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst Offense In The NBA: 30th In The Offensive Rating, 30th In FG%, 29th In 3P%
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Have The Worst Offense In The NBA: 30th In Offensive Rating, 30th In FG%, 30th In 3P%

By Orlando Silva
Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"
NBA Media

Paul Pierce Couldn't Wait To Call Out The Los Angeles Lakers: "The Lakers Team Is Built Worse Than Kendrick Perkins"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories
NBA

Boston Celtics All-Time Leaders In Major Stat Categories

By Kyle Daubs
Klay Thompson's Ruthless Response On What He Thought When Kevin Durant Joined The Golden State Warriors: "It's Over."
NBA Media

Klay Thompson's Ruthless Response On What He Thought When Kevin Durant Joined The Golden State Warriors: "It's Over."

By Gautam Varier
Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."
NBA Media

Kawhi Leonard Accidentally Threw A Towel At A Woman, And NBA Fans Started Joking Around: "Phone Number Was Written On That Towel. The Claw Knew What He Was Doing."

By Gautam Varier
10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Golden State Warriors Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”

By Orlando Silva
Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers 3-Point Shots Breakdown: LeBron James 7-27, Russell Westbrook 1-12, Anthony Davis 2-10

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Explains Why He Decided To Shoot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Explains Why He Decided To Shoot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock

By Gautam Varier
20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons
NBA

20 NBA Players With The Most 3-Pointers In The Last 20 Seasons

By Eddie Bitar