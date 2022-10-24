Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered the third loss of the season on Sunday in a hard-fought matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. After losing the first two matches of the season, the Purple and Gold hoped to add the first W to their record against the Blazers, but Damian Lillard and co. had different plans.

Even with Dame and the Blazers putting up a good fight, the Lakers held a comfortable lead during the last couple of minutes of the game. Unfortunately, a series of bad decisions made them lose it, and the victory slipped through their fingers.

During the final minute of the game, with a 1-point lead, Russell Westbrook made a terrible decision that many think led to the defeat. With 30 seconds on the game clock and 17 seconds on the shot clock, Russ went up and attempted a mid-range, but he missed it and the Blazers got the rebound.

Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock

Instead of using the clock in his favor, Russ made a desperate decision and bricked his shot, giving the Blazers a terrific opportunity to take the lead and the game, which ultimately happened. Portland left Los Angeles with the 106-104 win, while Westbrook received a lot of criticism for his actions late in the game.

As usual, fans took to social media to blast him, and they didn't have mercy, asking the team to trade Westbrook already. Yes, others defended him, but the vast majority asked to get Westbrook out of the Lakers.

The Lakers keep struggling and it doesn't seem like this team as currently constructed will change anything for them. Many people expect a trade to happen soon, but nobody knows when that will take place and which team(s) will be involved in any move.