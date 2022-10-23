Skip to main content

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Goes Viral For Hitting The Side Of The Backboard After Being Left Open For Corner Three: "No Way Lakers Getting Disrespected Like That."

Anthony Davis

Entering the 2022-23 season, expectations couldn't be lower for the Los Angeles Lakers. After an abysmal season, and a summer of pointless waiting, the Lakers had no choice but to run it back with their dysfunctional big three and hope for the best.

The results, at least so far, have been exactly what fans expected.

And during their game against the Blazers on Sunday, it was only more of the same for the Lakers, who were struggling to shoot and keep pace with the Blazers out of the gate -- but it was one particular moment that made its rounds on the internet.

Anthony Davis Goes Viral In Clip Of Ultimate Disrespect

At some point during the match against Portland, Anthony Davis was left wide open for a three-pointer, seemingly on purpose, as Jusuf Nurkic was seen turning around and walking away instead of rushing over to recover.

If you're looking for a moment to describe the Lakers' season so far, that video will suffice. As, probably, the worst three-point shooting team in basketball, their opponents are starting to catch on, to the point where even Anthony Davis is being allowed to shoot from deep.

For a team with LeBron James, that's just an unacceptable place to be.

Analysts and media members always have an eye on the Lakers and how they are performing and this start has not inspired much confidence among any of them. The Lakers have shot 20% from three in their first two games and taken 42 shots per game, which is a very poor showing. This has led to some trolling from Shaquille O'Neal, and now Nick Wright has added his voice to the chorus. 

"If Rob Pelinka's defense attorney were here, what he'd be saying I'm sure is, 'Listen, we're going to trade Russ eventually off the record. However, we're gonna wait and see if something better than - we know (Myles) Turner and (Buddy) Hield are available. We're gonna wait and see if something better develops.' That doesn't justify two straight postseasons of building out a roster as if the 3-point line didn't exist, which is what they've done," said Nick Wright on the current state of the Lakers.

The Lakers actually looked solid (especially defensively) against Portland, but they will need more consistent shooting if they want to start winning games at a more frequent rate.

Of course, it all starts with LeBron and AD. If they are able to capitalize on open looks and show some consistency from range, it will trickle down to their teammates as well.

