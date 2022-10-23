NBA Analyst Roasts GM Rob Pelinka For The Lakers' Lack Of Three-Point Shooting: "Two Straight Postseasons Of Building Out A Roster As If The 3-Point Line Didn't Exist."

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers went into this season tentatively, having made some small roster moves but nothing major. They were expected to swing for Kyrie Irving in the offseason, but when that fell through, none of the other offers involving Russell Westbrook seemed appealing enough. Finally, the decision to keep Russ and give it another go was Pelinka's, especially after the Indiana Pacers offered Myles Turner and Buddy Hield if the Lakers would also part with their picks.

So far, this has simply not worked out for the Lakers, they have lost both their opening games of the season. They lost handily to the Golden State Warriors on opening night and then lost a close one to their rival Los Angeles Clippers. The team needs to get a win desperately, but with their schedule, there is a very good chance they start the season 0-7. And questions are already being asked about Pelinka's decisions during the offseason.

Nick Wright Destroyed Rob Pelinka For The Lakers' Roster Lack Of Outside Shooting

Analysts and media members always have an eye on the Lakers and how they are performing and this start has not inspired much confidence among any of them. The Lakers have shot 20% from three in their first two games and taken 42 shots per game, which is a very poor showing. This has led to some trolling from Shaquille O'Neal, and now Nick Wright has added his voice to the chorus.

"If Rob Pelinka's defense attorney were here, what he'd be saying I'm sure is, 'Listen, we're going to trade Russ eventually off the record. However, we're gonna wait and see if something better than - we know (Myles) Turner and (Buddy) Hield are available. We're gonna wait and see if something better develops.'

"That doesn't justify two straight postseasons of building out a roster as if the 3-point line didn't exist, which is what they've done."

Wright has some very valid points here, the modern NBA is definitely a league that cannot be won without shooting. And with the Lakers' current roster, there is no c chance they will consistently be able to make a lot of threes as well. Pelinka chose to keep Westbrook on, and while there have been some encouraging signs on defense, it seems that he will have to admit he was wrong and move Russ on at some point if the Lakers are to get back to consistently winning.