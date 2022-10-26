Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Denver Nuggets: Russell Westbrook Is Doubtful, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Probable

The Los Angeles Lakers come back to action this Wednesday (October 26), facing another big team in the Western Conference, trying to get the first win of the season. Following three games where they tried to compete but couldn't keep up against the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and Portland Trail Blazers, the Lakers are ready to play again and get a much-needed victory.

Their Big 3 could be incomplete tonight, as Russell Westbrook (hamstring) is listed as doubtful. Russ first picked up this injury during the preseason finale, where Darvin Ham sent him to the bench in an attempt to have a different dynamic on the court.

Russ hasn't been unable to make an impact on the team, and perhaps getting some rest tonight will help him improve his level in future games. The Lakers still have some things to worry about entering this game, but it's good to know the rest of their star trio can take on the court against the Nuggets.

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Probable, Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Remain Inactive

Even though LeBron James (left foot soreness) and Anthony Davis (left foot soreness) deal with some pain after the dramatic game between the Lakers and Trail Blazers, both players are listed as probable for tonight's game, and it's highly likely that they'll play against Nikola Jokic and co.

Nothing has changed for both point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant, who remain out of action, and will stay that way for three more weeks, according to our prior injury report. In addition, two-way players Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider are out for this trip, as they'll stay with the South Bay Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers are carrying big pressure coming into this game. They need to make a statement and let the world know that they aren't done. Perhaps, a win without Russell Westbrook could confirm what many people have seen about the fit between Russ and LeBron James.

They have a big opportunity against a top candidate in the conference, but as fans previously stated, this will be another hard duel for the Lakers, and they could keep walking towards that undesired 0-7 record.