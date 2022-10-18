Skip to main content

NBA Fans Predict What The Lakers Record Would Be After An Insanely Difficult Opening Schedule: "0-7 Is Very Realistic"

The 2022-23 NBA season is finally upon us after an offseason that seemingly went on forever. As always, there are a lot of interesting storylines to follow as the teams gear up for the new season but the Los Angeles Lakers are the center of attention, as they often tend to be.

They are coming off a disastrous 2021-22 season where they went 33-49 but there was optimism that things would change for the better. New head coach Darvin Ham showed a lot of promise, while the team also made some solid but unspectacular moves as they revamped their roster to get younger. A lot of that optimism, however, vanished after a woeful preseason where they went 1-5.

The last game, in particular, was an embarrassment as they lost by 47 points to the Kings and their fans were not happy about it. They might potentially be in for a few more rough nights when the season starts, as their opening schedule is absolutely brutal.

NBA fans were not optimistic about the Lakers getting too many wins in this stretch.

"Warriors: L, Clippers: W, Blazers: W, Nuggets: L, Timberwolves: W, Nuggets: L, Pelicans: W. If we’re being honest"

"Realistically 2-5"

"Expectation: 0-7 Based on Pre-season: 0-7 With any luck: 2-5 With a miracle: 3-4 With Injuries to Ops: 4-3 With Teams tanking: 5-2 With a Different Team: 6-1 With Jesus & Kobe: 7-0"

"1-6 is the ceiling. Clippers, Blazers, Nuggets and Pels, all got low-key healthy and incredibly much better. Lakers beat the T-wolves."

"0-7 is very realistic"

"7-0 baby let’s go ! 🤡"

"0-7 respectfully"

"2-5 after the first 7 forcing a Westbrook trade"

"7 Ls in a row god willing"

"Think they get one of the first two, but not both. Blazers should be a win. Split with the Nuggets. Could go either way with both Minny and New Orleans. I'll go 4-3, but could easily be 3-4."

"We’re going 7-0 😭 league cant compete with us"

"Legit, 1-6."

"1-6. Schroder being out 3-4 weeks sure as sh** doesn't help."

"4W 3L… they might start 0-2, but those are 5 winnable games after that…should be able to go 4-1 in the last 5"

"Love lebron, but they going 0-7"

"0-7, this team isn’t ready."

"Floor is 1-6 ceiling is 3-4"

"0-7 and we losing by double digits every game"

"AD is probably hurt by Game 3 lol, sooo 1-6?"

"They might have a chance against blazers"

The Blazers are definitely the easiest game on that schedule, but Damian Lillard is back healthy and they have also made some good additions like Jerami Grant. So, it is hardly a given that the Lakers will get the win there and we don't really have to say much about the rest of that schedule, because it is as brutal as it gets.

LeBron James has defied expectations countless times in the past and perhaps he might do it yet again here, but it is hard to see them getting off to a good start. The NBA's first official power rankings also had them down at 19th and Lakers fans might be in for some more misery this season.

NBA Fans Predict What The Lakers Record Would Be After An Insanely Difficult Opening Schedule: "0-7 Is Very Realistic"
