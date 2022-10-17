Skip to main content

The NBA Releases Its First Official Power Rankings For The 2022-23 Season: Lakers Ranked 19th Out Of 30 Teams

LeBron James

With the new season set to begin tomorrow, we don't yet know how the standings will look. With revamped teams, new challenges, and rising threats, things are always changing in the NBA landscape and it can sometimes be hard to tell which teams will succeed right away.

This season, however, experts seem to have a pretty good idea of who will be competing for a title this time.

And in the NBA's first official power rankings, which were released today, it dropped yet another hint at which teams to watch out for this campaign. Unsurprisingly, it was the Warriors who were put first, behind the Bucks, Celtics, Suns, and Clippers (who rounded out the top five).

From the outside, it’s difficult to know if or when the Warriors will be past the fallout from Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole’s face. But when Green was back on the floor for the preseason finale on Friday, the Warriors pretty much looked like themselves. Poole shot just 1-for-10 and they lost the game, but they did have a second-quarter stretch of small ball (with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga and Green on the floor with either Poole or Andrew Wiggins) where they scored 19 points on just eight possessions.

As the defending champs, it's a tradition that the Warriors go first. Still, even in a vacuum, the Dubs would be ranked pretty high just based on the strength, depth, and experience of their roster.

Lakers Fans Are Disappointed After Being Placed 19th In Latest Power Rankings

But after seeing the top of the list, I couldn't help but wonder which teams were near the bottom half -- and that's where the Lakers come in.

Despite making some changes, NBA.com had them at just 19th in their power rankings, which is quite a brutal blow to James and his quad ahead of opening night.

The Lakers’ preseason wasn’t as bad as last year (0-6 and outscored by almost 18 points per 100 possessions with Anthony Davis on the floor), but it wasn’t much better. Their first defensive possession of their first game had Davis losing his man and LeBron James standing still when there was a very obvious rotation to be made. They didn’t rank as low on defense (24th, counting only games involving NBA teams) as they did on offense (30th — 93.9 points scored per 100 possessions), though the Laker who took the most preseason shots was somebody named Cole Swider, who was 14-for-54 (26%). Maybe that would have been Davis, but he missed three games with back tightness.

A positive was Kendrick Nunn playing five games, registering an effective field goal percentage of 59.0%, and looking both shifty and smooth off the dribble. Plus, the Lakers were outscored by only two points in James’ 76 minutes, with most of the plus-minus damage coming against guys who shouldn’t be in the rotation.

Of course, one must not make too much of what they see in the pre-season. Since none of the games matter, it's considered more of a warm-up and trial period before the actual action begins tomorrow.

Still, it is interesting that there remains so little faith in the Lakers. Despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, nobody is really giving them a shot to hang with the elites.

It'll be up to the Lakers to prove them wrong.

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James
NBA Media

The NBA Releases Its First Official Power Rankings For The 2022-23 Season: Lakers Ranked 19th Out Of 30 Teams

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are The Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Don't Believe That Los Angeles Clippers Are A Championship Team: "Every Year Same Story, They Will Not Even Play In The Finals"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI
NBA Media

Charlotte Hornets Guard James Bouknight Was Arrested And Charged With DWI

By Divij Kulkarni
Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals
NBA

Every NBA Season For The Los Angeles Lakers In Their Incredible 75-Year-Long History: 17 Championships In 32 NBA Finals

By Kyle Daubs
LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"
NBA Media

LaVar Ball Gave An Update On Lonzo Ball's Status And Says He Has Told Him To Not Rush Back: "Don’t Let These Guys Try To Convince You To Come Back In Four To Six Weeks"

By Gautam Varier
122115-allen-iverson
NBA Media

Allen Iverson Names His All-Time Starting 5

By Nico Martinez
Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."
NBA Media

Tim Duncan Subtly Threw Shade At Kevin Garnett When Describing His Game After Retirement: "I'm Not A Yeller And A Screamer, A Jumper And A Pusher... I'm Not Gonna Go Out There And Try To Hurt Somebody Or Win By All Means."

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin
NBA Media

NBA Fans On Twitter Go Crazy With One Day To Go For NBA 2022-23 Season To Begin

By Nico Martinez
NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether They Would Rather Have 25-Year-Old LeBron James Or 32-Year-Old LeBron James: "Miami Heat Bron Was On A Different Planet As A Player."

By Divij Kulkarni
Dennis Rodman Made Bold Claims About Piercings And The Emotional Pain He Had To Bear
NBA Media

Dennis Rodman Made Bold Claims About Piercings And The Emotional Pain He Had To Bear

By Gautam Varier
No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Signs A Deal With Nike's Jordan Brand
NBA Media

No. 1 Overall Pick Paolo Banchero Signs A Deal With Nike's Jordan Brand

By Divij Kulkarni
Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For Many Years To Come
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, And Ernie Johnson All Sign Long-Term Contracts To Keep The Inside The NBA Crew Together For 'Many Years To Come'

By Divij Kulkarni
Charles Barkley's New Contract With TNT Is Reportedly Worth Well Over $100 Million, And Close To $200 Million
NBA Media

Charles Barkley's New Contract With TNT Is Reportedly Worth Well Over $100 Million, And Close To $200 Million

By Divij Kulkarni
The List Of NBA Players Who Received The Most Negative Tweets: Draymond Green Is The Second Most Hated Player
NBA Media

The List Of NBA Players Who Received The Most Negative Tweets: Draymond Green Is The Second Most Hated Player

By Divij Kulkarni
NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant
NBA Media

NBA Fans Select The No. 1 Pick On The All-Time NBA Draft Between Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, And Kobe Bryant

By Divij Kulkarni
Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Revealed How Any Potential Girlfriends Had To Meet His Old-School Parents Before He Could Spend Time With Them: "I Had To Pick The Right Girl"

By Divij Kulkarni