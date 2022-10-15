Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"

The misery just shows no signs of ending for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans. Last season was a disaster as the team finished with a 33-49 record and the way things are going at the moment, it doesn't look like this upcoming one is going to be much better.

There have been some positives here and there for the Lakers in this preseason but the team had a disappointing 1-4 record heading into their last game against the Kings. Sacramento had registered a thumping 105-75 win when these sides had met earlier this month and as if that wasn't bad enough for the Lakers, it got much worse this time around.

The Kings crushed them 133-86 to inflict a 47-point loss, as they took the lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Lakers were horrendous on both ends of the floor to close out their preseason and their fans are embarrassed by how bad they played in this one.

"It’s gonna be a long season"

"y’all gotta be better, this simply can’t happen against the kings"

"Pls don’t make us miserable for the third season in a row pls"

"we are trash"

"It's going to be even worse than last season isn't it? Jeanie/Rob sadly cannot do this job.."

"That’s a wrap on the season"

"A class action lawsuit should be filed on lakers fans behalf for how mind numbingly horrible this roster construction is. Great job wasting one of a LeBron’s last great years"

"LIQUIDATE"

"We playing midget basketball against all other teams great job having 3 6’1 players on the team and smaller then every other roster in all positions except center! Great job!"

"Glad the team made it clear how bad they're going to be so I won't have to worry about missing games"

"So basically we're screwed this season as well."

"I know it’s only preseason …but DAMN WE STINK"

"TRADE THE WHOLE TEAM"

"It looks like a wrap for the regular season as well, this team stinks worse than 4 day old California rolls!"

"Until this franchise gets a new owner it's going nowhere. How do you extend a GM that made one of the worst trades in NBA history? Buss runs the franchise with her heart instead of her head. Rob isn't qualified and doesn't know what he's doing. Shameful"

"Sitting through blowouts back to back years I might wave da white flag"

"I’m done and the season didn’t even start, HAM is not that guy"

"Jesus what will happen during the actual season 😭😭😭"

"Different coach, lots of new players, same approach, gonna be a looooong season for this team."

"Only one word. Shame! 😢"

While you can dismiss this result by saying it is just the preseason, that was what was being said last year too, when they were 0-6 and we know how that season ended. The Lakers will also be without Dennis Schroder who has a finger injury and Russell Westbrook, who suffered a hamstring injury toward the end of the first quarter against the Kings.

There are fears that Schroder's injury is long-term, while Westbrook could be out for a while too depending on the severity of his hamstring problem. The Lakers aren't entering the season in good shape and they have to face the Warriors and Clippers in their opening 2 games, so things are about to get a lot rougher.

Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It's Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
