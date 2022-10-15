NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons just can't catch a break at this point. The Nets star has been the butt of jokes over the years due to his inability to shoot and he does deserve some criticism for not working on that aspect of his game since he came into the league.

He did, however, for once, garner a lot of praise earlier this week for the way he defended Giannis Antetokounmpo. Simmons had a pretty good game in general against the Bucks, as ended up with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists in 28 minutes of action. It is what the Nets want from Ben but his next outing against the Timberwolves wouldn't exactly go to plan.

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out in 12 Minutes

Simmons was once again doing a fine job as a playmaker against the Timberwolves, but he got into foul trouble very quickly. The Nets still had him on the floor though and he kept racking up fouls to the point where he fouled out with 10:26 left in the third quarter after playing just 12 minutes. He finished with just 2 points and the fans trolled him once again.

"Can't airball if you're no longer in the game"

"Giannis stopper can’t stop kat and gobert??"

"But that’s 12 more minutes than he played last year!"

"Back in business"

"Ben Simmons is going to be the most athletic dude to ever work in a Lowe's paint department in 2023."

"This man is a genius, he found a way to avoid playing."

"Well, I guess you can’t airball a foul."

"Im beginning to think he just doesn't want to play basketball"

"If you foul out quick, the quicker you can go play COD."

"Fall off of the century"

"That’s actually pretty impressive"

"I was told he was part of the Brooklyn big 3. Very curious!"

"He done found a new way to not have to play"

"We can't beat this guy, he’s found another way to sit out games"

"But he can’t wait to play in Philly yeah RIGHT lol, he’s going to be scared to"

"This what he took a year off for?? 😭😭😭"

"Record setting player!!!"



"Yea cause he’s a bum"

"whomever gave this genius the massive contract should be banned from planet earth."

"he keeps embarrassing himself almost everyday"

You have to appreciate the fact that he was clearly putting in some effort and being physical, but you can't foul out after playing 12 minutes in a preseason game. Some of the fouls were questionable but he has got to do a better job of staying out of trouble.

Simmons also made some headlines recently when he stated that he and Joel Embiid never really spoke when he was on the Sixers. It would perhaps explain why those teams underachieved and they'll both be hoping for better fortunes in the future.