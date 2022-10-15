Skip to main content

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

Ben Simmons just can't catch a break at this point. The Nets star has been the butt of jokes over the years due to his inability to shoot and he does deserve some criticism for not working on that aspect of his game since he came into the league.

He did, however, for once, garner a lot of praise earlier this week for the way he defended Giannis Antetokounmpo. Simmons had a pretty good game in general against the Bucks, as ended up with 7 points, 8 rebounds, and 10 assists in 28 minutes of action. It is what the Nets want from Ben but his next outing against the Timberwolves wouldn't exactly go to plan.

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out in 12 Minutes

Simmons was once again doing a fine job as a playmaker against the Timberwolves, but he got into foul trouble very quickly. The Nets still had him on the floor though and he kept racking up fouls to the point where he fouled out with 10:26 left in the third quarter after playing just 12 minutes. He finished with just 2 points and the fans trolled him once again.

"Can't airball if you're no longer in the game"

"Giannis stopper can’t stop kat and gobert??"

"But that’s 12 more minutes than he played last year!"

"Back in business"

"Ben Simmons is going to be the most athletic dude to ever work in a Lowe's paint department in 2023."

"This man is a genius, he found a way to avoid playing."

"Well, I guess you can’t airball a foul."

"Im beginning to think he just doesn't want to play basketball"

"If you foul out quick, the quicker you can go play COD."

"Fall off of the century"

"That’s actually pretty impressive"

"I was told he was part of the Brooklyn big 3. Very curious!"

"He done found a new way to not have to play"

"We can't beat this guy, he’s found another way to sit out games"

"But he can’t wait to play in Philly yeah RIGHT lol, he’s going to be scared to"

"This what he took a year off for?? 😭😭😭"

"Record setting player!!!"

"Yea cause he’s a bum"

"whomever gave this genius the massive contract should be banned from planet earth."

"he keeps embarrassing himself almost everyday"

You have to appreciate the fact that he was clearly putting in some effort and being physical, but you can't foul out after playing 12 minutes in a preseason game. Some of the fouls were questionable but he has got to do a better job of staying out of trouble.

Simmons also made some headlines recently when he stated that he and Joel Embiid never really spoke when he was on the Sixers. It would perhaps explain why those teams underachieved and they'll both be hoping for better fortunes in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Ben Simmons After He Fouls Out In 12 Minutes In Their Preseason Game: "Can't Airball If You're No Longer In The Game"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook Suffering A Hamstring Injury Against the Kings: "He Might Have Played His Last Game Ever For The Lakers"

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans React To Warriors' First Game With Draymond Green Back In The Lineup: "This May Go Down As The Most Special Team To Date."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Warriors' First Game With Draymond Green Back In The Lineup: "This May Go Down As The Most Special Team To Date."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Exits Lakers Preseason Game Against The Kings With A Hamstring Injury: "This Season Is Cursed"
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Shocks Fans After Exiting Lakers Preseason Game Against The Kings With A Hamstring Injury: "This Season Is Cursed."

By Gautam Varier
Chris Mannix Says There Has Been A Shift In Jayson Tatum's Mentality This Offseason: "A Guy That Went From Kind Of Focused On A Few Different Things To Focused Only On One Thing, And That's Finding A Way To Get His Team To A Championship Level."
NBA Media

Chris Mannix Says There Has Been A Shift In Jayson Tatum's Mentality This Offseason: "A Guy That Went From Kind Of Focused On A Few Different Things To Focused Only On One Thing, And That's Finding A Way To Get His Team To A Championship Level."

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham Explains His Decision To Bring Russell Westbrook Off The Bench: "It’s Not A Demotion; It’s A Realignment."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Explains His Decision To Bring Russell Westbrook Off The Bench: "It’s Not A Demotion; It’s A Realignment."

By Gautam Varier
Jeanie Buss
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Fires Back At The Haters Who Criticize Her Inner Circle: "Do You Ever Ask Mark Cuban Who His Inner Circle Is? Or Joe Lacob Who His Inner Circle Is?"

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals Why He Sold His 17 Locations Of Auntie Anne’s Pretzel Franchises: "Black People Don’t Like Pretzels That Much… We Like Pizza."

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Why Ja Morant Is Set To Be In The MVP Conversation This Season: "There's Nothing He Can't Do."

By Nico Martinez
Dennis Schroder
NBA Media

The Los Angeles Lakers Are Reportedly Worried About Dennis Schroder's Long-Term Durability After Finger Injury

By Nico Martinez
Shaquille O'Neal
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals That He Punched 5 People In The Face During His NBA Career: "Do You Know How Many Times I Told People 'Foul Me Again, I'll Punch You In The Face' And They Foul Me And I Punch Them In The Face?"

By Nico Martinez
Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core
NBA Media

Bill Simmons Says The Golden State Warriors Will Get Rid Of Draymond Green, And Focus More On Developing The Young Core

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA Media

Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings

By Orlando Silva
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
NBA Media

Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Troll Gordon Hayward After Photo Of Botched New Haircut Goes Viral: "This Is What Playing For The Hornets Does To The Human Body."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Troll Gordon Hayward After Photo Of Botched New Haircut Goes Viral: "This Is What Playing For The Hornets Does To The Human Body."

By Nico Martinez