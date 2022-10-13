Skip to main content

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets are going to be a thorn in each other's sides all season long. These are 2 of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference and have built up a competitive rivalry since their 2021 playoff clash that saw the Bucks outlast the Nets in a Game 7. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo already seems to have generated bad blood from the Nets fanbase regarding his propensity to dive for loose balls and interact with Kyrie Irving's ankles. The fanbase also reveled in their new addition Ben Simmons locking Antetokounmpo up in a play.

Giannis would get his revenge soon enough, bullying Simmons on his way to the rim for an easy finish. 

Considering the athletic profiles of players on both teams, Simmons will be the guy guarding Giannis in any important game the two teams face. We should get used to these two creating some highlight plays against each other by virtue of Simmons being the best option to guard Antetokounmpo for the Nets. 

Will Ben Simmons Return To His DPOY-Level Form?

The last time we saw Simmons participate through the regular season, he finished second in DPOY behind Rudy Gobert. This was in 2020-21 before the Philadelphia 76ers playoff disaster that featured Ben in the center of it. Now that he has had a season off to get his mentality and body right for the upcoming season, the Nets will rely on Simmons to provide DPOY-level play.

The Nets roster has been weak on the defensive end for the last few seasons but Simmons is arguably the best defensive weapon int he entire league. He can defend all 5 positions and can hold his own against the best in the league, as his encounters with Giannis have proven.

Considering the defensive responsibility that will be on Simmons' shoulder and the high expectations of this Nets team to have one of the best records in the league, Ben could easily challenge for DPOY provided his impact is felt on that end of the court in a successful season for the Nets. 

