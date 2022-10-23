Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The Portland Trail Blazers: Two Players Out Of The Game, Anthony Davis And Troy Brown Jr. Are Probable

Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers will heave a huge sigh of relief for two reasons. One, Anthony Davis is listed as probable for their Sunday (October 23) clash against the Portland Trail Blazers, which pretty much quashes fears of a serious injury after his painful tumble in the previous game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Next up, Troy Brown Jr., who was sidelined for a couple of weeks due to his back injury. He sat out of the preseason, but will mostly suit up against Portland giving the Lakers a chance of having some support at the wing. That said, it also remains to be seen if coach Darvin Ham may limit his minutes should he play on Sunday.

With these two listed probable, the Lakers will now fancy their chances of getting their first win on board after losing to the Golden State Warriors and the Clippers in their first couple of games.

Dennis Schroder And Thomas Bryant Likely To Miss At Least Another Three Weeks

Point guard Dennis Schroder and center Thomas Bryant will sit on the sidelines for at least three more weeks as they recover from the thumb injuries they sustained.  

The former suffered the injury during the team's preseason clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves and missed their final practice game against the Sacramento Kings

Schroder was roped in to be a major part of the team’s backcourt rotation alongside the other guards Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn over the course of the season.

This decreases two promising options for the Lakers on the bench in the non-Davis minutes. The outfit has the most challenging schedules in the league this season, and two of their games haven't gone their way. They will be up against an in-form Blazers who come on the back of consecutive wins.

The Lakers will play the Denver Nuggets twice and the Minnesota Timberwolves before the month wraps up, and the health of Davis and Brown becomes more crucial as they look to mount a playoff and beyond bid.

