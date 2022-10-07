Skip to main content

Victor Wembanyama Spotted Sitting With LeBron James And Anthony Davis At Lakers Preseason Game

Victor Wembanyama is a basketball sensation and one of the most sought-after prospects in years. People are already calling Wembanyama the greatest prospect in NBA history, something we have never heard while talking about a player in a draft class, since probably LeBron James. Even LeBron had more question marks as an 18-year-old transitioning into the NBA without a jump shot than the 7'4" Wembanyama that can dribble, pass, and shoot like a guard.

LeBron has been incredibly complimentary of Wembanyama, as have players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Rudy Gobert because the talent is indisputable. If health permits, Wembanyama could be an instant superstar in the NBA. He's already rubbing shoulders with legends, sitting alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis for the Lakers' preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

LeBron and AD are not playing this game for different reasons. LeBron played last night against the Phoenix Suns and is being rested for this back-to-back, the same as Russell Westbrook. Davis is currently dealing with lower back tightness. AD and LeBron were generational draft prospects when they entered the league, so it's only right for Wembanyama to talk to them and understand the position he is going to be in, in 2023. 

Is Wembanyama A Better Prospect Than LeBron Was?

When you think about recent draft prospects who were hyped up to be a generational talent, you'll find that regardless of the scouting, there were massive doubts around them. Zion Williamson's health was questioned in 2019, Luka Doncic's transition from Europe to NBA was questioned in 2018, and the same applies to others.

Davis is the closest comparison to Wembanyama in terms of the draft hype for him coming into the league. Davis had made history in the NCAA and was considered to be a guaranteed superstar heading into the league in 2012. Teams tanked hard for him as well, with the Charlotte Bobcats having the worst record in NBA history that season.

LeBron is the only one in recent history that can compare with the hype Wembanyama will be getting. As a high-schooler coming into the league, people were trepidatious about him too. Victor is certainly comparable, but we'll see if he actually is a better prospect based on how he plays in France through the year and how hard teams in the NBA tank to make sure they can have a shot at drafting him. 

