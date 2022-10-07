Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.

Giannis spoke about Wembanyama extensively after Victor's 37-point performance in a rematch against the G League Ignite. Wembanyama got over 35 points and 4 blocks in both games. Giannis is mesmerized by the talent the Frenchman possesses, saying he has the potential to be the greatest player ever.

"I had the chance to watch him in play in 2021, a year ago, for the first time because my little brother, Kostas, played for ASVEL and they were teammates. And he's incredible, man," Antetokounmpo said while shaking his head. "I believe in 2045, everybody is going to look like Victor! But his skills, the way he can shoot the ball, the way he can move, he's extremely fast for his size, he can block shots, he can be a threat on the defensive end, he's unbelievable. I believe it's only a matter of time until he's in the league. For him, the key is just to keep getting better, keep staying humble and stay healthy. With a body like that and a skill set like that, as long as he stays healthy, he's going to keep improving. And keep enjoying the game as much as he can." "He has the chance to be one of the best, not in his age, not in Europe, but one of the best to ever play this game. We have never seen someone like that before. I think it's a good challenge for everybody in the league, to have somebody who's 7-foot-2 and is able to shoot over you and dribble like he's a guard and block shots and run down the floor fast. We gotta get ready for this kid, you know? He's going to be really good."

Nobody has an answer to how to guard him or an explanation for how Wembanyama has the skill set of a guard while being as tall as he is. If he can enjoy good health in the NBA, he might be another international superstar joining the ranks of the best players in the NBA.

Is Wembanyama Going To Live Up To The Hype?

Wembanyama was being called the best prospect to enter the Draft since LeBron James, a title we have seen given to many players. Wembanyama can be one of the very players we can actually say might even be a better prospect than LeBron in 2003.

We have never seen a player with Wembanyama's play style before. The way he plays can make people think he isn't a real basketball player. Not only is he already a sensational defender at a size rarely seen before in the NBA, but he is also capable of dribbling and shooting from long range.

This is as generational a prospect as we have ever seen in the NBA Draft. If he enjoys good health, there's no reason why he can't start establishing himself as a future legend in the sport.