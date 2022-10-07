Rudy Gobert Jokes Around While Posing Alongside Victor Wembanyama: "I Feel Good, I Feel Small"

One name has been on everyone's lips in the ongoing preseason right now, Victor Wembanyama. While NBA teams are in action, fans and critics can't seem to have enough of the French phenom. Standing at 7'5", the 18-year-old is perhaps the most unique prospect the NBA has ever seen.

While players of Wembanyama's length generally have mobility as one of their major weaknesses, the French center seems to be incredibly agile for his size. Running the floor and showcasing incredible footwork, the 7'4" center is arguably the most well-rounded prospect in his draft class and has rightfully been projected to become the first overall pick in the 2023 draft.

Rudy Gobert Jokes About Feeling Small Around Victor Wembanyama

Wembanyama and his LNB team, Metropolitans 92, recently were in action against the G-League Ignite team. Facing off against the Ignite team led by Scoot Henderson, many expected this matchup would solidify who would be the number 1 pick in the 2023 draft.

While Henderson did have an incredible game, Wembanyama showcased to the world why he was the standout in his draft class. In the two games he played against the Ignite, the Frenchman averaged 36.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, and 4.5 threes per game. 3-time DPOY Rudy Gobert was also in attendance to see his fellow countryman.

After Wembanyama's incredible display, the two met each other and even posed up with one another. There, Gobert had a hilarious joke claiming that he finally felt good standing alongside a 7'4" phenom like Wembanyama.

“I feel good, I feel small”

This is not the first time the duo has met each other. Before his insane displays against the Ignite, it was a video of Wembanyama toying with Gobert in a practice session that went viral. The 18-year-old certainly has shown that he has got it all.

From a smooth jumper to incredible shot-blocking ability, Wembanyama can do it all. If he can maintain this insane level of skill, he can become perhaps one of the best players drafted in recent history.